When the temperature drops below 70 degrees and Jittery Joe’s releases its fall flavors, the people of Athens know that autumn has arrived in full swing — even if it still feels like summer on some days. For most University of Georgia students, the first taste of fall means that it's time to start planning something that is anticipated all year — Halloween weekend.
Many students are excited about heading to Frat Beach or deciding on their downtown destination and planning what costumes they will be wearing for the festivities. However, this is not everyone’s idea of a good time.
For some, a party and the subsequent hangover are the last way they want to celebrate Halloween. The Red & Black has compiled some alternative activities around Athens, or from the comfort of your own home, for those who want to enjoy Halloween in a calmer fashion.
Carve a jack-o'-lantern
Carving jack-o’-lanterns on Halloween night alone or with a few friends is a quiet but festive option. Getting supplies for the project can be just as fun — selecting the perfect pumpkin somewhere like Kroger or the Milledge Avenue Baptist Church Pumpkin Patch can be a fun way to spend the day of Halloween.
Those who choose to carve a pumpkin can pick up a pumpkin carving kit to make the process smoother. There are also printable pumpkin stencils that can be found online if carving a pumpkin from scratch is artistically intimidating.
S’mores dip and a movie
A cozy activity for any fall night is lighting a candle, grabbing your softest blanket, putting on a favorite Halloween movie and making some s’mores dip.
S’mores dip is simple — just put some chocolate in a skillet or baking disk, cover the chocolate with marshmallows and stick it it the oven until the chocolate is melted and the marshmallows are golden. Use graham crackers or fruit to scoop up the warm dip.
Halloween movies can include the spooky, creepy and downright scary, or movies that are just festive and fun. Whether you choose “The Omen” or “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” this is a comforting and festive way to spend an evening relaxing after midterms.
Phantom photoshoot
With a phone, a costume and a friend or a tripod, a spooky photoshoot can be a way to channel your creativity and capture memories to look back on in years to come.
Costumes can be extremely complex or as simple as a classic ghost costume that only needs a white sheet and some scissors. Capturing fun pictures on Halloween can be just as fun as it is to look back on them in the future.