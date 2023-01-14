While easy to make, New Year’s resolutions can be hard to maintain.
According to a recent YouGov poll, more than one-third of U.S. adults set a goal or resolution to accomplish in 2023. The most popular goals included improving physical health (20%), exercising more (20%), eating healthier (18%) and being happy (17%).
However, few of these resolutions last, and fitness app Strava found that users were most likely to abandon their goal by Jan. 19.
Whether you set your resolutions as the ball dropped on Jan. 1 or are still searching for ideas, here are several places you can visit around Athens to accomplish and actually sustain your goals past February.
Exercise more - Ramsey Student Center
Until Jan. 15, Ramsey Student Center is hosting Fitness & Wellness Free Week, which allows members to try any of the center’s 16 in-person group fitness classes for free. During this time, unlimited group fitness passes are also 25% off their usual price. This pass offers access to a variety of classes such as yoga and meditation, Zumba and high intensity interval training.
After Jan. 15, members can still try a class before fully committing to the semester-long pass by purchasing a single class pass for $6.
Meredith Wessel, membership specialist at the center, believes Free Week is a “low risk, high reward” way to try out all of the group fitness offerings before purchasing one of these passes.
“We have a lot of people that get the discounted group fitness pass just to hold them accountable for the whole semester to help keep their resolutions,” Wessel said.
According to Wessel, joining a class at Ramsey is a great option for people who want to exercise more and improve their technique. Wessel also recommends classes for people who are new to the gym and don’t know where to begin.
“I think a class allows [members] to learn some of those new skills so that once the class is over, they can go off on their own in the gym and feel confident in what they’re doing to keep up that resolution and that goal,” Wessel said.
Improve health - Canopy Studio
If you have tried a gym membership without success, try flying aerial dance trapeze at Canopy Studio. Not only an art form, aerial classes are also a full-body workout.
Canopy Studio offers lessons for adults and children with about 70-80 weekly options. These options cover a broad spectrum of different aerial equipment including dance trapeze, circus bar, aerial sling, fabrics, pole and lyra.
According to associate director and senior instructor Ashley Travieso, Canopy aims to address both physical and mental fitness.
“In all of our classes, while they can be physically challenging, we are always trying to flex [our] creativity muscles,” Travieso said. “We don't just teach how to do a thing. We also teach why and how you can feel while doing [it]. There's an emotion to it.”
Travieso and the rest of the studio try to offer more than just a workout, and seek to foster community and camaraderie.
“Just like any other exercise program, the act of exercising and releasing those endorphins is going to be a stress reliever, but I think what makes us special is that it's a place that you can come and belong,” Travieso said. “You can leave those things that maybe are stressful to you, outside the walls, or you can bring them in and find a community that's going to support you.”
Registration for the next 10-week session opens Feb. 27.
Reduce stress - Good Dirt Clay Studio
If you’re one of the 17% of people who resolved to be happy in 2023, try taking a pottery class at Good Dirt Clay Studio.
Jessica Sutherland and her husband, Rob, run the studio with the goal to make art more accessible to the Athens community.
“It's really important for us to be comfortable with just being ourselves. [Art] is the purest distillation of who we are as people, it's our contribution to the world,” Sutherland said. “It's our voice, even if it is just a mug.”
The studio offers several ways for people to experiment as artists and makers, regardless of their level of experience. Studio members have more freedom, with 24/7 studio access, while those seeking more guidance can register for a four-week class. The studio also offers a one-time “try clay” class.
According to Sutherland, members create pieces that they can use every day, inviting art into their daily lives.
‘I think, in a small way, that starts changing how you see and interact with the world,” Sutherland said.
Sutherland also believes pottery can be a tactile way to decompress and be more positive. Unlike more permanent processes like drawing and painting, Sutherland believes there is no failure with clay, only experimentation and possibility.
“It’s a moving meditation. I am so focused on what I'm doing, that the world, the stress, it all just melts away. It's just me and what I'm creating,” Sutherland said. “And it brings me a sense of peace and groundedness that nothing else does.”
Eat healthier - Daily Groceries Co-Op
In business since 1992, Daily Groceries Co-Op on Prince Avenue is a convenient and sustainable option for people wanting to improve their diets and eat healthier this year.
According to general manager Shelley Ruth, the Co-Op’s mission has remained the same for 30 years: to intentionally source food, support a local economy and be a welcoming place to work and shop.
The store heavily focuses on ensuring food is organic and naturally grown as well as locally sourced and produced via fair trade processes.
“The closer to home you can get local produce, the healthier it's going to be for you,” Ruth said. “It's not going to have been picked early and ripened in transit or a warehouse. When produce is picked early, [it does] not have the nutritional content that they would if they were grown in your backyard… We want to get as close to home as possible.”
Although eating healthy is one of the most common New Year’s resolutions, it can be hard to sustain.
“It's harder to shop and eat healthy because you have to pay attention to what you're buying,” Ruth said. “You may have to go to multiple locations to supply your kitchen with what is necessary to eat healthy. It's a harder choice.”
The Co-Op aims to provide the Athens community with easier access to healthy options. Just a short distance from downtown Athens, its central location is one way Ruth believes the Co-Op makes healthy eating more convenient for the community.
“We're that old grocery store from way back when that still wants to know you by name, wants to order things for you if we don't have them, and wants to help you with your food choices,” Ruth said.