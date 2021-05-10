After an arduous week of finals, it’s time to kick back, relax and enjoy the summer. For those that are sticking around Athens, the Lyndon House Arts Center will host many captivating exhibits to visit throughout the summer season.
The Lyndon House Arts Center, located on Hoyt Street in downtown Athens, is housing a number of exhibits through the summer. Admission is free of charge, and the center is open to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The 46th Juried Exhibition, curated by juror Hallie Ringle, will remain up until June 26. It features 161 works by local artists, 16 of which earned an award as part of the exhibition. The works range from photographed portraits of local Athenians by artist Emily Cameron to woven tapestries to large, mixed media creations.
“Many of these artists captured the horrible, and sometimes wonderful, shifts that this pandemic brought us,” Ringle wrote in a description of her experience curating the exhibit. In addition, Ringle wrote that many works comment on contemporary events, feature landscapes or show lonely, blurred and abstracted figures.
The #NotAStereotype exhibit will remain open until July 24 and, according to the center’s website, is a voice and space for Black artistry. 26 artists from Georgia, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina and Florida are featured.
According to a statement by guest curator La Ruchala Murphy, the exhibit “challenges the labels and limitations perceived about race, nationality, gender, ability and sexual orientation by allowing the viewer to see each piece individually and collectively through the eyes of the artists.”
The exhibit also features five virtual artist talks. Prospective viewers can register on Facebook to watch these discussions with artists featured in #NotAStereotype, which are held at 6 p.m. on May 11, May 25, June 8, June 22 and July 13.
In an installment of Collections from Our Community, University of Georgia alumnus, drummer and editor Arthur Johnson is displaying an extensive collection of sharks through June 26.
As a UGA student in the ‘80s, Johnson received the nickname of “shark” from a friend, for reasons unknown to this day. Ever since, friends have given him shark objects. As a musician in Boston, Johnson would pick up anything shark related on the road with his band.
“I’ve got storage tubs full of sharks that I don’t have room to display — but a thousand and one sharks seems like a good estimate … And to clarify: I don’t love sharks per se — it’s more that I love representations of sharks,” Johnson said in a press release from the center.
In the lobby of the center, a display of ice cream cone sculptures will also remain up until June 26. According to the center’s website, the artist, Jourdan Joly, has a master’s degree from UGA and creates illusionary and surreal cast resin creations.
The ice cream cones, as well as the other exhibits in the center, are the perfect way to cool off indoors this summer and enjoy local art.