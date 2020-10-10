After months of virtual events, some groups are now able to offer in-person events with enforced social distancing and face-covering rules. The Red & Black has compiled a list of four in-person events happening in October.
Athens Laser Light Show
When: Oct. 15 at 8 p.m.
Where: Athens Fairgrounds
Price: $25 per car
The Cabin Fever - Drive-in Laser Show promises a night of “mind blowing lasers and fantastic graphic effects.” There will be a dedicated tailgate area for every vehicle. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets and refreshments. Portable bathrooms will be on site.
Peachtree String Quartet
When: Oct. 18 at 3 p.m.
Where: UGA Performing Arts Center
Price: $40 for in-person event, $15 for virtual
Four members of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra will perform selected pieces from Beethoven’s string quartets. Limited in-person seating with face coverings and social distancing enforced. The event will also be livestreamed.
Star Watch — Mars, Jupiter & Saturn
When: Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Sandy Creek Park and Lake Chapman
Price: $2
This October, Mars is closer to Earth than it will be for the next 15 years. Visitors will be assigned to a telescope when they arrive at the event. The event is weather-dependent so guests are encouraged to check the Sandy Creek Facebook page for updates. Face coverings are required in close proximity and social distancing is encouraged.
Movies by Moonlight: Drive-in
When: Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Georgia Square Mall
Price: Free (ticket reservation required)
“Hocus Pocus” will be screened in the parking lot of the Georgia Square Mall. Cars will be parked with enough room for guests to be socially distanced. Guests are encouraged to bring their own refreshments since none will be available at the event. Restrooms are available on site.
