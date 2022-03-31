March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month — a month celebrating and raising awareness for people with developmental disabilities and how to highlight and empower them.
Some Athens-based organizations are seeking to give a voice to individuals with developmental disabilities and their families. The Red & Black compiled a list of organizations that provide an avenue for locals to support them.
Georgia Options
This 30-year-old non-profit organization was founded by Athens families hoping to provide inclusion and opportunities for their children with disabilities.
Georgia Options works with families to provide assistance with medical costs. The organization helps people with disabilities do things such as complete daily tasks, join clubs, find jobs and give behavior support.
The organization believes, “we all deserve the right to live the life we choose,” according to its website.
Hope Haven of Northeast Georgia
One of the oldest programs for those with developmental disabilities in Georgia, Hope Haven provides community residential alternative services.The services include medical support, household care and small socializing groups.
The organization recently held its 2022 Boston Butt fundraiser where over 50 pork butts were bought. The proceeds went to helping individuals with disabilities.
Extra Special People
Extra Special People has been a strong force in the Athens and Watkinsville communities since 1986.
ESP hosts a series of events to give its members the opportunity to socialize with each other, serve the community and find a place where they belong. Flagship events include a summer camp, talent show and gala, a skydiving festival and a celebrity golf tournament.
The organization also founded Java Joy, a coffee cart business that gives 72 adults with disabilities across the country a job that caters to their needs.
Love.Craft Athens
Located on Tracy Street, Love.Craft Athens is a space for people with developmental disabilities to play with their creativity by making pottery, art and music.
Since creating the program three years ago, Love.Craft has 30 members creating and selling their pottery, jewelry and photos.
The organization’s music program includes four members and two staff members hosting two music therapy sessions each week in addition to occasional performances.
Love.Craft hosts a pop-up show on the last Sunday of each month as well as a community craft event on the third Thursday of each month. Attendees glaze mugs and an array of food and drinks is provided.