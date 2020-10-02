Although COVID-19 has stopped live shows, it hasn’t stopped musicians from producing new music. The Red & Black has compiled a list of four new singles from Athens bands.
“Daydreams”
“Daydreams” by Walden is about looking back at good memories, recognizing those moments have come to pass and being open to the future. The indie-rock band uses uplifting sounds and melodies to create the feeling of remembering good times for the listener while it attempts to refrain from being too nostalgic. The official music video for the song was released today.
“Bad Feeling”
“Bad Feeling” by The Vinyl Suns surrounds a phone call the main character of the song made that the love interest didn’t pick up. The singer questions whether the love interest saved his number or if the whole situation is his own fault. The music video released on Sept. 2 and tells the story with retro-like visuals.
“Creeping Serpent”
Doom-metal group, Sacred Bull, released “Creeping Serpent” as a single for its sophomore album which will be released later this fall. The six-minute long instrumental number and its music video were released through a new Athens record label, Super Carnival Recordings. All contributions to the band through Bandcamp will be donated to the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement.
“Pain”
Jacob Mallow wrote “Pain” after he fell off a skateboard and hurt his hand. The incident inspired the R&B song about rolling with the punches life throws. The song is the first single from Mallow’s semi-collaborative album “Neighbors.”
