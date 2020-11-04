From country songs about Sanford Stadium to indie songs about love, The Red & Black has compiled a list of four new singles from Athens bands.
Stay
Lane Marie O’Kelley’s “Stay” is a ballad about O’Kelley’s grandparents who have been married for 70 years. The lyrics reminisce briefly on the grandparent’s meeting and talk vaguely about the trails they’ve faced together.
Pretty Gritty Classic City
Polar Waves’ “Pretty Gritty Classic City” was recorded at Athens’ own Chase Park Transduction Studios. The alternative rock anthem has a Nirvana-esque sound that channels the rock roots of Athens no matter how new the song is.
Lighting Up Sanford
Spencer Cooper’s “Lighting Up Sanford” is a tribute to the University of Georgia vs. Notre Dame football game. The country song describes how Cooper wishes he could go back to the feeling of that game and captures the nostalgia surrounding the night where the red lights lit up Sanford Stadium for the first time.
100 Nowheres
Andrew Steck released the first single from his upcoming orchestral album “Inner Loop/Outer Loop” on Oct. 29. “100 Nowheres” is a light-hearted and fast-paced track that sounds like it would fit in perfectly as the background music to a “Mario Kart” race. The full album is set to release Nov. 20.
