This Sunday is Mother’s Day, a holiday to give back to the woman, or women, who have provided so much for you. Instead of coming home with dirty laundry this weekend, show up with a gift that will be sure to make her smile.
The Red & Black has compiled a list of four local stores to find thoughtful gifts for your mother, or other significant women in your life, this Mother’s Day.
Archer Paper Goods
This stationary shop sells cards and gifts for Mother’s Day. Pens and pencils, notebooks, candles, artwork, home goods and more can all be found at the store’s location on Clayton Street.
In addition, you can find a loving card for your mom among their stationary collection. Starting at $5.50, each card is designed with an artistic message for the mom — or dog mom — in your life.
University of Georgia Bookstore
The bookstore has plenty of UGA-themed mom merch so she can rep your school in style. Gift ideas that don the word “mom” include a tumbler for $25, a coozie for $5, a mug for $10 or a keychain for $10.
The bookstore also sells a myriad of mom-themed clothing options, with shirts sporting phrases such as “Momma Dawg,” “Grandma Dawg” and “Georgia Mom.” These cost between 20 and 30 dollars.
If your mom is already decked out in UGA apparel, the bookstore also carries Vera Bradley, Kate Spade and Lilly Pulitzer brand notebooks, bags, drinkware and more.
Bear Hug Honey Company
Bear Hug Honey Company can be found on Clayton Street next to Wuxtry Records. The shop sells both locally and internationally sourced honey infused with a variety of flavors, from Vanilla Bean to Ghost Pepper.
The shop also sells body care products, candles and gift sets. Body care includes soap, body butter, hand salve, lip balm and more. Gift sets start at $19.95 and include a combination of products “for her.”
Epiphany
This Athens boutique allows you to make a positive impact with your purchase. According to their website, Epiphany donates to local and global organizations “that align with God’s heart.” The store itself is run by a mother-daughter duo, Dara and Leah Buczynsky.
Epiphany sells home goods, jewelry, clothing, accessories and more. Pickup a candle, a necklace, a pair of earrings or a fashionable accessory for your mom this weekend.
To purchase from Epiphany, you can visit their store in person on Washington Street or shop off their Instagram.