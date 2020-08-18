Face masks and coverings have been widely used since COVID-19 was announced a pandemic in March to minimize the spread of the disease. Although masks are effective in preventing the spread of disease, they can disrupt the daily routine of those who heavily rely on lip-reading, such as those with hearing impairments and many others.
Lip-reading is vital for many deaf or hearing-impaired people to communicate. To combat the disadvantage of mouth coverings, sellers have produced masks with clear vinyl panels so the mouth can still be seen while the wearer is protected.
The Red & Black has compiled a list of four places to purchase a clear or see-through face mask. This is not to be confused with sheer or mesh masks, which do not prevent the spread of COVID-19 due to the multiple holes in the material.
Walmart
Walmart currently sells a four-pack of face masks with clear panels for $12.33. These items are not available for pickup in-store but can be purchased online for delivery. The masks are star-patterned and come in yellow, pink, green and black.
Etsy
There are multiple shops and small business owners on Etsy that sell see-through masks with varying reviews. BOLDBandz has a five-star rating on its lip-reading masks which retail for $12.50. The masks come in multiple colors and patterns, ranging from solid black to green gingham, which allows the wearer to express their style while preventing the spread of disease.
JoyBuy
JoyBuy’s transparent face mask is available for $10.40 and is available in blue or red tie-dye prints. The retailer’s masks are also available for purchase through Walmart.
Amazon
Amazon has multiple options for masks with transparent panels. Many products come in a pack of five and prices range from roughly $7-20. Aside from clear and decorative face masks, Amazon sells clear face shields that protect the entire face from virus particles.
