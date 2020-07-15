In May 2008, July was announced Bebe Moore Campbell Minority Mental Health Awareness Month by the U.S. House of Representatives, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Bebe Moore Campbell was a co-founder of NAMI Urban Los Angeles and a novelist who examined race and mental health in her work.
In honor of Minority Mental Health Month, the Red & Black has compiled a list of four podcasts that discuss mental health in underrepresented communities.
Therapy for Black Girls
Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, a licensed psychologist from Atlanta, uses her podcast, “Therapy for Black Girls,” to discuss mental health and personal development. Under the main description for each podcast episode, Bradford includes links to The Yellow Couch Collective — her subscription service which serves as a “space for Black women to gather to support, encourage and learn from one another,” according to the Collective’s website. She also includes a link to help listeners find therapists in their area.
Latinx Therapy
This weekly podcast, hosted by Adriana Alejandre, talks about mental health and the Latinx community to dispel myths surrounding mental health. Alejandre is a licensed marriage and family therapist. Many of the episodes discuss culturally stigmatized themes, according to the podcast description.
Stories of Stigma: South Asian Mental Health
“Stories of Stigma: South Asian Mental Health” is hosted by MannMukti, an organization which “aims to encourage healthy, open dialogue of South Asian mental health issues,” according to the MannMukti website. In its podcast, the organization adheres to the same mission as it discusses questions of whether therapy is for everyone, dating and much more.
Between Sessions
Melanin & Mental Health is an organization which aims to connect people with clinicians who are “committed to serving the mental health needs of Black and Latinx/Hispanic communities,” according to its website. Founders and licensed therapists Eliza Boquin and Eboni Harris also host the “Between Sessions” podcast, which is described as “two brown chicks changing the face of therapy on both sides of the couch,” according to the podcast description.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.