The treasured Athens music venue 40 Watt Club announced on Twitter Wednesday that they will reopen in August.
Self-proclaimed as “one of the most famous and iconic music venues in the world” on its website, 40 Watt Club has had a home in Athens since 1979. It has held performances for famous Athens bands such as R.E.M, Neutral Milk Hotel and Pylon.
There have not been many events at the venue over the past year due to the pandemic, according to the 40 Watt Club website. The first band scheduled to perform at the club is Jon Spencer & The HITMakers, a New York City rock group. Tickets for their Oct. 19 show are currently available for sale on the 40 Watt Club website.
Other upcoming performances at the venue include Alex G with EXUM on Nov. 3 and four shows by the Drive-By Truckers in January next year. Tickets for the Jan. 12 and Jan. 13 dates of the Drive-By Truckers shows are currently sold out, but all other tickets are still available for purchase at the 40 Watt Club website.