In May 2019, University of Georgia entomology professor Marianne Shockley, known lovingly to her students at “Doc Shock,” was found dead on her friend’s pool deck by Baldwin County police.
On Oct. 15, CBS’ true crime docuseries “48 Hours” will explore the strange circumstances and unanswered questions surrounding Shockley’s death.
The Baldwin County sheriff told CBS News that the case surrounding Shockley’s death was “one of the strangest cases that we’ve ever worked.”
Shockley was with her boyfriend, Marcus Lillard, at their friend Sydney Clark Heindel’s house in Milledgeville, Georgia. Heindel called the police around 1 a.m., claiming that Shockley had been underwater in his hot tub for a few minutes and had been unresponsive but breathing faintly for the 45 minutes the men allegedly waited before calling 911.
When police arrived, Shockley was lying on the pool deck, naked, bleeding from a head injury and unresponsive. Lillard and Heindel, both of whom were also naked, were performing CPR on her.
According to Lillard, he was collecting firewood and noticed that Shockley was unconscious when he returned. Heindel said he was in the pool and didn’t notice that Shockley was unconscious in the hot tub.
Baldwin County police reported that “it seemed odd” for Lillard to be collecting firewood, as the ground and surrounding woods were damp from rain and there was already a stack of firewood next to the firepit.
When police separated Lillard and Heindel for questioning, Heindel fatally shot himself.
Shockley had no pulse and was declared dead on the scene by emergency medical personnel shortly after they arrived. An autopsy showed that Shockley was strangled, according to WMAZ-TV.
Lillard was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault, involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct and concealing the death of another, according to a 2020 article from The Red & Black.
Lillard was acquitted and found not guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault, involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct in April 2022. The judge also revoked Lillard’s probation from a drug charge.