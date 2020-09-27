Autumn has officially begun, and it’s time to start planning your fall bucket list. Though temperatures may still be high, and typical festivities may be altered to fit pandemic safety standards, there are still plenty of things to do that will get you excited for the start of fall.
The Red & Black has compiled a list of activities and attractions to visit during this fall season.
Zombie Farms Haunted Trail
Zombie Farms will officially open for fall 2020 on Oct. 3, welcoming guests to the trail’s “eighth season of screams,” according to the Zombie Farms Facebook page. Tickets are available for purchase on the Zombie Farms website or can be purchased at the gate.
This year Zombie Farms will offer some new options for guests to get their dose of scares and screams. The trail will be open on Friday and Saturday nights from 8-10:45 p.m. However, Zombie Farms will also offer another option on Sundays from 8-10 p.m. called “No actor nights.”
These nights will not feature actors in costume or doing jump scares and are aimed to cater to those who may have younger children, want to avoid larger crowds or are too scared to interact with actors.
The outdoor event takes place on 33 acres of land and exposure time to others is limited since guests generally move in one direction throughout the night, according to the Zombie Farms website.
Washington Farms
Located in Bogart just about 25 minutes from Athens, Washington Farms offers all kinds of fall festivities. From escaping a six and a half acre corn maze to strolling through a pumpkin patch, there are many ways Washington Farms can put you in the fall spirit.
This year, Washington Farms will sell all admission tickets online in an effort to keep guests as healthy and safe as possible. In addition, other measures such as capacity limits and hand sanitizer stations will be put in place. Tickets are available for purchase today on the Washington Farms website.
Athens Haunted History Walking Tour
What better to get in the Halloween spirit than to learn about the haunted history of Athens? Local historian Jeff Clarke is giving walking tours of the classic city and sharing some spooky, historical stories along the way.
Tours are by appointment only and are offered at both group and private rates. Contact by phone to receive available dates and times.
Visit the Athens Farmers Market
Looking to try out a new fall recipe? Visit the Athens Farmers Market to pick up some fresh and quality ingredients. Located in Bishop Park, the market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m-noon.
The Athens Farmers Market has several policies put in place to ensure a safe and healthy shopping experience for its customers. Procedures such as washing hands before entry, wearing a face mask at all times, and using cashless payments will all be enforced while the market is open, according to the Athens Farmers Market Website.
The Wild Rumpus
The 12th annual Wild Rumpus Halloween Celebration will take place on Oct. 31, but this year will look a bit different than the typically massive extravaganza of years past.
Instead, Wild Rumpus is encouraging participants to have their own individual mini parades. Whether that be parades of families, close friend groups, couples or even parades of one, the community can still celebrate “in the spirit of rumpus,” according to the Wild Rumpus Facebook page.
Leading up to the event, Wild Rumpus will host a virtual art show in collaboration with tiny ATH gallery from Oct. 7-31. There will also be a virtual auction on an unannounced date and a Wild Rumpus Halloween TV special on Halloween.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.