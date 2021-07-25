Artists today have several avenues at their disposal to promote themselves and sell their work, but many still choose the classic method of setting up shop at pop-up shows and markets.
The Red & Black compiled a list of five Athens markets that serve as the perfect events for those looking to explore the local arts scene.
Abnormal Bazaar
On the third Saturday of each month, Indie South, a local boutique carrying hand-crafted goods, hosts a craft market called Abnormal Bazaar.
From 11 a.m.-3 p.m., attendants can shop from vendors selling anything from ceramics to woven goods. While browsing for items of interest, shoppers can sip on coffee and chow down on pastries from Hendershot’s and Sun Cat Sweets, two other local businesses.
The next market will be held on Aug. 21. No registration or fee is required to attend.
West Broad Farmers Market
Started by Athens Land Trust as a way to service under-served farmers and food-based small business owners according to their website, the West Broad Farmers Market has become a great place to find pieces from creatives in the area.
Due to the pandemic, the market is currently operating as a drive-thru. Locals can shop online for items and pick them up at the Athens Housing Authority parking lot on Saturdays anytime between 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
The online shop, which opens on Sundays at 5 p.m. and closes on Thursdays at 1 p.m., features items such as artwork, framed photographs and jewelry.
Marigold Market
Just outside Athens in Winterville, Georgia, the Marigold Market offers another option for those looking to support local artisans.
Hosted by the Marigold Collective in Pittard Park, the market is open and free to the public every Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. It includes vendors offering up affordable fresh produce, baked goods, pottery, drawings and more.
Athens Black Market
Started earlier this year by the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement, the Athens Black Market was created to support minority business owners and promote diversity in Athens, according to the website.
Punctuated with live music and guest speakers, shoppers can peruse the market and find goods including custom apparel, paintings and skincare in a family-friendly and lively environment. The market opens every two months on College Avenue Square, with the next one taking place on Saturday, Aug. 28 from noon-5 p.m.
Southeast Punk Flea Market
While this pop-up market may only last for a weekend, the Southeast Punk Flea Market promises a rich event full of vendors that will especially appeal to people who are fans of “weirdo art,” according to an event posting.
At the Classic Center on July 31 and Aug. 1, ticket-holders can attend the market from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and expect to find unique items that will include original artwork, vinyl, vintage clothing and taxidermy.
Tickets are required for entry and can be purchased on the Classic Center’s website. Kids ages 12 and under can attend for free.