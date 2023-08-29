For most Athens residents, Labor Day signifies the end of summer, the start of college football season and the last paid time off before Thanksgiving. While that extra day off may not be enough for a cross-country roadtrip, it is the perfect excuse for an extended weekend getaway. Here are some easy, last-minute trips from Athens to ensure you make the most of your long weekend.
1. Explore neighboring towns
For those that want to see something new without driving more than 40 minutes, stop and explore some of the small towns around Athens. Despite their size, these towns have a lot of history and character.
Named one of the South’s “prettiest towns” by Southern Living in 2022, Madison is best known for its well-preserved 19th century architecture making it the perfect destination for someone looking to step back in time. Stop by the Madison Welcome Center for a brochure and map to guide yourself on a tour of one of the largest historic districts in Georgia. Then, make your way over to the Morgan County African-American Museum to learn more about the history, art and stories of African American culture in Morgan County.
If museums are not your thing, experience history in a different way by wandering through various vintage stores along Antique Row, about 15 minutes south of Athens in Bishop and Watkinsville. After you’ve worked up an appetite, visit the Athens staple’s second location, White Tiger Deluxe, in Watkinsville for some barbecue and bathroom disco.
2. Escape to North Georgia
About an hour and a half away from Athens is the peculiar yet picturesque town of Helen. Nestled in the North Georgia mountains, this town is styled after a Bavarian Alpine village and has something for everyone — whether it’s tubing down the Chattahoochee River, riding down on the Georgia Mountain Coaster or feasting on beer and bratwurst. On your drive up from Athens, make sure to stop by one of Georgia’s largest and longest-running flea markets, J&J Flea Market.
If you want to get away from the crowds, head over to Yonah Mountain for a scenic and peaceful day hike up to the mountain’s iconic summit. After you finish, refuel at Yonah Burger or Sweetwater Coffee House.
3. Unwind at Fort Yargo State Park
For a nature escape a bit closer to town, drive 30 minutes west to Fort Yargo State Park outside of Winder. Spanning over 1,816 acres, this U.S. state park has over 20 miles of trails for hikers and mountain bikers, a wooded disc golf course and a large lake fit for swimming, fishing and boating. Spend a day on the lake and rent a kayak, canoe, stand-up paddleboard or pedal boat from the park’s office before enjoying a picnic at the beach pavilion. If you want to stay overnight, the park offers about 59 campsites, 17 cottages and even a few lakeside “glamping” yurts. If you’re feeling nostalgic, grab some lunch from The Varsity Winder, one of the iconic chain’s newest storefronts following the permanent closure of the Broad Street location.
4. Take in Tallulah Falls
If one hike is not enough, consider staying about an hour away at one of the many Airbnbs, bed-and-breakfasts or campsites along the foothills of the Blue Ridge mountains. Doing so will give you access to hikes for all skill-levels in Tallulah Gorge State Park and Toccoa Falls, which are within about 20 minutes of each other. Thrill seekers can hike the rim trails of Tallulah Gorge and even cross an 80-foot-high suspension bridge, while those wanting to relax can attend one of downtown Tallulah Falls’ weekly Saturday Night Bluegrass Jams.
5. Hit the beach in Savannah
Located about four hours away from Athens, this destination may be a bit far for a day trip but is one of the city’s closest access points to the beach. On Sunday, Sept. 3, celebrate the federal holiday by listening to free music at the Labor Day Beach Bash on Tybee Island . When you finish, take advantage of Savannah's top-notch food scene, which recently ranked No. 4 on Tripadvisor’s list of best food destinations in the U.S.