Lights have always been a favorite during the holidays, and Athens is home to some beautiful displays. Whether it’s a showcase of lights or a display you can drive past on your way to work or class, the holiday lights in Athens do not disappoint. Here are a few lights displays around the Athens area that you can enjoy this holiday season.
Chick-fil-A on Atlanta Highway
An iconic part of the holidays in Athens, the Chick-fil-A on Atlanta Highway displays their “Lights of Athens” every year. The lights cover the entire building, with a Christmas tree of lights on top. The restaurant location also has its own radio station that plays holiday music. The display has been a tradition since 2015, and remains a highly anticipated event every year, receiving much attention on social media.
Botanical garden Winter Wonderlights
The State Botanical Garden of Georgia at the University of Georgia displays a “wonderland of twinkling lights” on select nights from Nov. 23 through Jan. 8. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online. The light show follows a half-mile fully accessible trail decorated with multicolored lights.
The experience also features a holiday market, shimmering snowflakes and a tunnel. Visitors can roast marshmallows for s’mores and enjoy some hot chocolate as they travel through the garden.
Elder Mill Covered Bridge
A hidden treasure, the Elder Mill Covered Bridge at 1441 Elder Mill Road in Watkinsville, Georgia, is decorated with colored lights by a Boy Scout Troop. The bridge was built in 1897 and happens to be one of the 13 functioning covered bridges in Georgia. Visitors can drive through the bridge and enjoy the multicolored lights.
Downtown Athens
If you’re looking for a way to get your last minute Christmas shopping done and a chance to see some holiday lights, downtown is the place for you. With holiday decorations and lights throughout, it’s the perfect place to walk around. You can also visit the lit-up Christmas tree in front of City Hall.
Nations Church
Every evening from 6-10 p.m. until Dec. 31, Nations Church on Macon Highway showcases a musical light show. There are over 130,000 lights that twinkle to some of your favorite holiday songs. Visitors can drive through the display or park and walk for an up-close experience.