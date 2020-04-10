It’s that time of year again: the world will celebrate the grilled cheese sandwich for its simplicity on April 12, this year’s designated National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day.
Instead of celebrating inside of restaurants this year, grilled cheese fans can place to-go orders from Athens eateries and enjoy their sandwiches in the comfort of their home. Indulging in comfort food is never a bad idea, especially when things outside aren’t so welcoming. If you are looking for a cheesy treat, try ordering takeout from one or all of these five eateries to make this unique holiday a good one.
ADD Drug
Hours: Monday-Friday at 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Price: $1.50
The pharmacy and lunch eatery is offering pickup during their normal lunch counter hours. ADD Drug’s chef says their grilled cheese is notable because it is “made with love,” which is something everyone could use in quarantine.
The Grit
Hours: Monday-Sunday at 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Price: $7.50
Open for pickup and delivery everyday, the longtime vegetarian restaurant offers a grilled cheese smelt on its brunch, lunch and dinner menus. The grilled cheese is made on whole wheat bread with cheddar, spinach and tomato.
Toby Cole, the restaurant’s general manager, said “what makes our Grit grilled cheese the best in town is that we use our house-made Ted’s bread along with crisp spinach and tomato, plus our popular white cheddar cheese. When you grill that fresh to order, you have a perfect combination of deliciousness.”
Athens Bagel Company
Hours: Monday-Friday: 7 a.m.- 3 p.m., Saturday-Sunday: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Price: $6.50
Although the restaurant specializes in bagels, Athens Bagel Company also offers a variety of regular sandwiches, including a grilled cheese called the Milledge Melt. The sandwich is made with sliced tomatoes, red onion, spicy mustard and the customer's choice of cheese, from provolone to pepper jack.
Their sous chef, Robert Stewart, says you should try their Milledge Melt because it is “crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside. The New York style bagel is what sets our Milledge Melt apart from any grilled cheese you’re likely to find in town. With fresh slices of tomato and red onion, spicy brown mustard, and loads of melted cheese, our take on the classic is streets ahead.”
Akademia Brewing Co.
Hours: Noon- 8 p.m.
Price: $9
The Athens brewpub offers a black forest ham and cheese sandwich that head chef Matt Casey describes as a “classic choice for lunch.”
“The savory black forest ham pairs perfectly with the gooey, melting cheddar cheese, held together by perfectly toasted bread and love,” Casey said.
Akademia is doing curbside pickup orders placed over the phone from noon-8 p.m. every day of the week.
Clocked!
Hours: Monday-Sunday at 4-8 p.m.
Price: $5.25
While specializing in customizable burgers and jumbo hot dogs, Clocked! also offers other sandwiches, such as it’s “Classic Grilled Cheese.” The restaurant is currently open for pick-up orders every day from 4-8 p.m. Customers can place orders over the phone or on their website.
