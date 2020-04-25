April has been a whirlwind month. April brought Easter and Passover celebrations, as well as the beginning of Ramadan. It brought deadly storms to the Southeast and snowstorms to the Midwest and Northeast. It brought Earth Day and the virtual National Football League Draft. Perhaps most notably, it brought the continuation of the coronavirus pandemic, which has shaken the world.
A lot has happened in April, and a little lost in the mix is the fact that it’s National Poetry Month. As the month draws to a close, there are still ways to celebrate.
The Red & Black compiled a list of recommendations from poetry-savvy University of Georgia faculty and students.
Laura Theobald
Laura Theobald is a Ph.D. student in the English department, graduate teaching assistant and the author of poetry collections "Kokomo" and "What My Hair Says About You."
Nicholas Allen
Nicholas Allen is the director of the Willson Center for Humanities and Arts and a humanities professor. Allen has been sending out weekly poems through the Willson Center, accompanied by his own introduction to the poems and well wishes for the readers. This week, he recommended the single poem “Before the Wind” by Kathleen Jamie.
Hannah Warren
Hannah Warren is a Ph.D. student and graduate teaching assistant in the English department. Her research focuses on contemporary American poetry and fairy tales. She recommends “Eye Level,” by Jenny Xie.
Paul Cunningham
Paul Cunningham is a graduate teaching assistant in the English department, translator and poet. His writing has been featured in Quarterly West, OmniVerse and others.
LeAnne Howe
LeAnne Howe is an English professor who has published several works and is currently writing a poetry book about Oklahoma with her colleague, Dean Rader. She recommended a list of poetry books, including one of her own.
