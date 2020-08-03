It wouldn’t be summer without a holiday celebrating this sweet fruit. In honor of National Watermelon Day on Aug. 3, The Red & Black has compiled a list of five watermelon-themed songs to jumpstart your fruit-themed party.
Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles
Although “Watermelon Sugar” was released in November 2019, the song peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard charts in July. With the theatrics of ensemble trumpets, multiple uses of the word “summer” and a bouncy beat, it’s no wonder it became an anthem for the warm season. Did we mention the music video?
Watermelon Crawl by Tracy Byrd
In “Watermelon Crawl,” Byrd tells the story of stopping at a watermelon festival while driving through Georgia in late July. If you’re a fan of 90s country and miss driving through the South on two-lane roads full of roadside fruit stands and homemade signs, you’ll enjoy this celebratory drinking song. Just remember: “If you drink, don’t drive. Do the watermelon crawl.”
Old Dogs, Children, and Watermelon Wine by Tom T. Hall
From his 1972 album aptly named “The Storyteller,” Hall uses his song “Old Dogs, Children, and Watermelon Wine” to tell a story about meeting an older man in a bar and listening to him talk about the “three things worth a solitary dime” — which, you guessed it, are old dogs, children and watermelon wine.
Watermelon by Tom Rosenthal
Straight to the point, this song consists of only 10 different words about “watermelon time.” In his music video, Rosenthal runs around the British countryside to his simple watermelon-themed pop anthem.
Sadboi Watermelon Party by Cody Ko
YouTuber Cody Ko has a penchant for creating comedic songs to go with many of his video concepts. “Sadboi Watermelon Party” was created in Ko’s “5 Min Crafts: Watermelon Party” video. In the video, he tries (and fails) multiple watermelon hacks.
