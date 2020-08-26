With back-to-school season fully underway, students at the University of Georgia have returned to campus. However, socialization among the bulldawg community may look different than years past, as UGA has put out guidelines to combat COVID-19 throughout campus.
Whether you’re a freshman looking to meet new people or an upperclassman looking for somewhere to hang out with old friends, there are many spots throughout Athens where students can socialize in a safe, socially-distanced manner.
The Red & Black has compiled a list of places on UGA’s campus for socially-distanced hangouts.
Myers Quad
Looking to start a game of frisbee or have a picnic with a friend in between classes? Take a visit to Myers Quad, located at the heart of south campus.
Myers Quad is especially convenient for students residing in the Myers community residence halls as it provides a safe, wide-open space for residents to socialize.
North campus
North Campus is often seen as UGA’s version of the stereotypical college quad often depicted in movies and TV shows, according to a 2019 article by the UGA Alumni Association.
Facing downtown Athens and serving as the backdrop to the Arch, north campus is definitely a spot students cannot miss while having the UGA experience.
With north campus’ wide-open, grassy area and close proximity to downtown restaurants, it’s easy to grab some friends, snag a shady spot under a tree and have a socially distanced meetup.
Brumby beach
Located among the freshmen high-rises, Brumby beach is a convenient place for first-year students to get to know one another while still abiding by social distancing guidelines.
Creswell, Brumby and Russell Hall collectively host over 2,800 students, according to the UGA Housing website. Therefore, Brumby breach is a great spot for freshmen to escape their dorms and socialize while enjoying the outdoors.
State Botanical Garden of Georgia at UGA
Just a short drive from downtown Athens, the UGA State Botanical Garden is a great choice for those looking to venture outside of UGA’s central campus.
The garden’s grounds are open everyday from 8 a.m.- 7 p.m. and admission and parking is free.
Herty Field
From serving as a venue for football tailgates to a peaceful study spot for students, Herty Field can serve as a venue for all kinds of activities.
Home to the picturesque Herty Fountain and close to the UGA Chapel Bell, Herty Field provides ample opportunity to bask in the sun and take in the beauty of UGA’s campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.