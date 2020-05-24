Is summer vacation back on?
Almost half of Americans have canceled their summer plans due to COVID-19, according to a survey commissioned by ValuePenguin. However, 16% have not canceled vacation plans and 36% didn’t have summer vacation plans in the first place, according to the survey.
For those who still plan on traveling it is important to note that restrictions and reopening guidelines differ from state to state. Therefore, you should check your state’s guidelines before booking your trip. Regardless of your destination, it is important to take some precautions when planning your summer getaway in order to prevent coming in contact with COVID-19.
The Red & Black has compiled a list of tips and ideas for making the most out of your summer vacation while still taking safety and health concerns into account.
Opt for vacation rentals
When selecting your vacation spot for the summer, you are better off staying in a more isolated environment with a lower risk of human contact. This is why choosing to stay in a secluded vacation rental rather than a crowded hotel might be your best option.
However, rentals can also pose some risks when it comes to virus exposure, so it is important to still take precautions upon entering your vacation home.
“When you arrive, do a careful inspection of the property, ensuring that everything looks clean, including any linen,” Auburn University public health professor Robert Norton said in a 2020 People article. “Dirt and grime should always cause warning bells to sound in your mind.”
Enjoy a staycation in your hometown
Engage in self-care by creating an at-home spa resort and trying out rejuvenating face masks. Whether it means taking a long, relaxing bath or eating a pint of ice cream for breakfast, self-care comes in many forms and is a great way to achieve the same state of relaxation from a vacation.
Staycations can also include playing tourist in your hometown. Take a scenic drive through your city’s most popular landmarks or have a picnic in your local park. There’s no need to mourn canceled vacation plans when you can create your own getaway right at home.
Go camping
What better way to spend your summer than in the great outdoors? Going on a camping trip is a great getaway option if you’re looking to stay secluded and avoid over-populated tourist spots.
Another option to consider if you don't know how to pitch a tent or make a fire is to rent a recreational vehicle. Park an RV at your nearest campground and enjoy a fun, nature-filled summer vacay while still having the self-contained lodging of a vacation rental.
Take a day trip
Day trips to your nearest state park or beach could be a great alternative to extended vacations. However, before planning your trip it is important to check and see that your destination has reopened. Depending on your state’s individual guidelines, many parks and beaches may have not yet reopened to the public.
In a 2020 article for USA Today, Cindy Richards, editor-in-chief of TravelingMom.com, suggests still taking many precautions even when traveling over a short period of time. Whether that means packing your own meals to avoid exchanges with vendors or picking a more secluded spot on the beach, it is important to limit person-to-person contact as much as possible.
“It’s really about being smart about where you choose,” Richards said in the article. “You're not going to be able to go to the bucket-list places that are crowded.”
Go virtual sightseeing
If you’re unable to take any trips this summer, you can still go sightseeing in various popular vacation spots from your living room couch. This can serve as an alternative to hours of binge-watching Netflix, or as a solution to stopping your boredom-fueled online shopping spree.
Google Arts & Culture has partnered with over 2,500 famous museums and galleries from around the world to provide virtual tours of many of the institutions’ popular exhibits, according to a 2020 article by Fast Company.
Some notable galleries included are the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, The National Gallery in London and the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City. Although it may not be the summer abroad you expected, these virtual tours are a fun way to get a dose of culture and history from the safety of your home.
