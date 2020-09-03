As a way to gather support for Black student entrepreneurs, the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority chapter at the University of Georgia took to twitter on Aug. 21 to share a list of Black student owned businesses on campus.
One of the business sectors featured on this list was beauty, which featured an array of student eyelash technicians, nail technicians and makeup artists.
Want more ways to support your classmates? Check out these Black-owned student businesses on IG! Stay tuned to see which of these entrepreneurs will be featured in our panel on August 24th! Do you know a Black-owned student business not on this list? Tag them in the comments! 💓 pic.twitter.com/VD8ckrUop1— The UGA AKAs (@EtaXiAKAs) August 21, 2020
The Red & Black has compiled a list of Black student owned beauty businesses to know about.
LASH Out By Reign
LASH Out By Reign was founded by UGA senior and health services and pre-physician assistant major Taylor Toney, who built her business to provide quality products and services at unbeatable prices, according to the LASH Out By Reign website.
“I started doing lashes because I knew I wanted to start a business,” Toney said. “However, I wasn’t sure which angle to take. I loved wearing [eyelash] strips, and I knew girls were paying a lot for lash extensions. So, I wanted to incorporate both and make it affordable for young women.”
Toney launched her business in August 2019 and provides lash services including removals, fill-ins, strip applications and more. She also sells a series of false eyelashes for customers to purchase on the LASH Out By Reign website.
KillaKellzNailz
KillaKellzNailz is a nail service created by UGA junior and human development and family and consumer science major, Kelly Kelloggs. Kelloggs said she first decided to learn how to do nails in highschool and taught herself the process. This decision came after years of frequent and expensive trips to the nail salon.
“I’m not going to lie, doing nails is hard, and I gave up when I first startedin highschool,” Kelloggs said. “When I got to college, I knew I had to start practicing again, and quarantine was the perfect time for me to do that.”
KillaKellzNailz offers manicures, acrylic overlays and extensions to clients within the Athens and Atlanta area, Kelloggs said.
Luxury Lashes By Lexy
Luxury Lashes By Lexy is an eyelash servicing business founded by UGA junior, management information systems major and certified eyelash technician, Lexy Kamoney. Based in Athens and Atlanta, Kamoney provides a variety of services to her clients including lash refills, removals, full sets and eyebrow waxes and tints.
Kamoney earned her certification in eyelash extension styling back in August 2017 in an effort to start her own business, according to an August 2017 Instagram post.
“All I have been wanting to do was find something I like doing and make it my own,” Kamoney said in the Instagram post. “And after praying, hard work and of course my bomb lash trainer [Niya Michele], we got it done.”
By TorrNado
By TorrNado is a nail service business created by UGA senior and public health major Victoria Bennett. Bennett, a self-taught technician, offers nail services within the Athens area, including gel and acrylic sets.
Krowned Beauty
Founded in 2020 by UGA senior and political science major Kaylah Holmes, Krowned Beauty is a makeup business “dedicated to the empowerment of others,” according to the Krowned Beauty website.
Though Holmes is not currently accepting appointments for client makeovers, she recently launched an online store in August to provide her customers with products to fit all of their beauty needs. Products included in this launch were Krowned Beauty Kueen lipglosses, and Kueen eyelashes.
