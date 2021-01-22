Football season has come to an end, with the Bulldogs clinching a win against Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl in January. However, this may leave some dedicated Georgia football fans wondering how they will now spend their Saturdays without being able to watch the Bulldogs hit the field.
Fortunately, there are plenty of alternatives to football games and tailgating that the Athens community can utilize through the chilly weekends of winter.
The Red & Black has compiled a list of fun and safe ways to fill your Saturdays throughout the football off-season.
Ice skating
This winter season, The Classic Center is hosting their Athens on Ice event at the outdoor 440 Foundry Pavilion. Here visitors can safely have fun with loved ones — where their biggest concern may only be to stay balanced on their ice skates. Safety protocols include wearing a mask at all times, signing health affidavits for entry, contactless mobile ticketing and limited capacity on the ice rink.
Wine tasting
To the delight of wine lovers across Athens, The Lark, a new wine space on Prince Avenue, opened its door in November. If you enjoy indulging in wine and snacking on small plates, wine tasting at The Lark is the activity for you. Guests are limited in number and masks are required, but that won’t stop you from buying a bottle — or two.
Catch a movie screening at Tate
Weekend movies are a favorite pastime for many UGA students. However, due to COVID-19, screenings for the 2020 spring semester were cancelled.
But the good news is that free movies at the Tate Student Center are back! With a variety of selections, students can reserve one of the 100 marked seats in advance through the Tate box office. Guests are required to wear masks during screenings.
Hiking
Bundle up and take a hike! There are plenty of outdoor trails to walk in Athens. With places like Sandy Creek Park, Lake Herrick and the Intramural Fields, the State Botanical Garden of Georgia and the Oconee Rivers Greenway, Athens has great hiking spots to help you start your 2021 off right with some exercise and fresh air.
Visit the Georgia Museum of Art
The Georgia Museum of Art is open for your safe viewing pleasure this winter. Ensuring the safety of its visitors, the Georgia Museum of Art now offers free-timed ticketing to limit the museum’s capacity.
The museum is also hosting socially-distanced family events in its galleries, scheduled self-guided tours and completely virtual tours. Visitors can choose to mask up and view their favorite exhibits in person or opt to view the art from the comfort of their own homes.