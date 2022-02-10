At 70 years old, Gwendolyn Payton walked across the Mercer University graduation stage alongside the class of 2021 — 50 years after she was supposed to graduate with degrees in biology and studio art. Although she received her biology degree, it took half a century for administration to acknowledge the completion of her art degree.
In 1972, when Payton’s artworks were meant to be displayed in a senior showcase, the head of the art department wouldn’t allow her exhibit, “Faith of a Dreamer,” to be shown. Without this display of her work, she was unable to complete her art degree.
The head of Mercer’s art department said Black students were not smart enough to graduate from his department, Payton said. Faculty members misinterpreted her art, which was about unification in the Black community, as too “racially motivated” to display.
“I think there were a lot of people that were not ready for the integration of Mercer,” Payton said. “It didn’t matter what I did or what I said.”
Payton’s artwork that was once determined too controversial to showcase is now on display at the Lyndon House Arts Center. The exhibit, “Excerpts from Faith of the Dreamer: Artworks by Gwendolyn Payton” will be open until March 12. The artwork, which is displayed in the North Gallery of the center, includes some selected pieces from her original senior exhibit.
Located at 211 Hoyt St., the center is open Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. There is no cost of admittance to the galleries.
‘One foot in front of the other’
Payton is a Black woman who attended Mercer as part of a federal minority and first generation college student program called Upward Bound. She attended Mercer starting in 1968, just five years after the school was first integrated.
Just one of two Black students in the art department at the time and the only woman of color, Payton said she received notes on her desk with slurs and faced discrimination from both professors and peers.
Payton petitioned to have her art transcript reviewed many times, but it wasn’t until a chance encounter in October 2019 with a Mercer faculty member in an airport that she was finally able to get through to administration. Anita Olson Gustafson, the dean of liberal arts, reviewed her transcript and confirmed she had completed the degree 50 years prior.
Payton finally walked across the graduation stage to receive her art degree last May. She recalled attempting to calm her nerves before receiving her diploma by focusing on “putting one foot in front of the other.”
“When I sat down after getting my degree, I felt like a cloud was lifted off of me. And it made me realize that all those years, I didn’t realize that I felt bound by something,” Payton said. “I felt like a chain had taken off of me and I was free … I’m free to be the artist that I’ve always felt like I could be.”
The long delayed achievement was also accompanied with the showcase of her artwork, a second chance at the senior exhibit she had been denied. Mercer displayed “Faith of a Dreamer” in the Frances Sewell Plunkett Gallery in September 2020.
Payton’s mother, Johnnie Mae Middleton, inspired and motivated her daughter throughout her life and always hoped for the eventual display of her senior work. But Middleton never got to see Payton’s senior exhibit on display. She died just months before the September showing. Still, Payton was thrilled that her work was finally going up, and that her mother’s wish came true.
“All those years, I never could have imagined anything like that being the culmination of me not getting my degree. So it was absolutely incredible,” Payton said.
The gallery at Lyndon House includes five pieces from what would have been her senior exhibit at Mercer and three portraits done throughout her life. The works range from a wooden sculpture of a mother and her sons to large canvas oil paintings depicting family and nature.
“[The exhibit] is a celebration of the changes over the past 50 years and a reminder at how recently people were denied opportunities based on the color of their skin,” Beth Sale, program specialist of exhibitions at the center, said.
Sale describes Payton’s more recent works as more personal than the pieces from her original exhibit. Her portraits include one of herself, her daughter, and Pink Morton, founder of the Morton Theatre.
Payton has lived in the Athens area for more than 40 years and worked alongside her late husband in pediatrics. She married Dr. Victor Payton during her time at Mercer. He went on to be the first African American pediatrician to start a private practice in Athens.
After 50 years of marriage, Victor Payton died in September 2021 after battling cancer. Gwendolyn Payton said she presents her exhibit to the Athens community in honor of her husband. The two have four children and nine grandchildren.
‘Not just going to stop’
Throughout her life and time in Athens, Payton has continued to challenge the status quo and break barriers. She and her husband were avid tennis players, but when she tried to join a public team at Bishop Park in the early 1980s, she discovered the teams traveled to private country clubs that didn’t allow Black tennis players on the court, Payton said.
She joined the team anyway. At the first meet at Athens Country Club, her coach made it clear if they didn’t let Payton on the court, their team would forfeit the match. According to Payton, the club let her play and she successfully integrated local tennis. She did the same at a country club match in Gainesville, Georgia.
Payton now spends her retirement caring for her grandchildren and keeping up with the lives of her four adult children, who grew up in Athens. Her son, Khary Payton, is an actor in “The Walking Dead.” Her daughter, Kalere Payton, is a costume designer in Sweden. Her son, Dr. Kurlen Payton, is a pediatrician in Los Angeles, and her son Kurtis Payton is an engineer for Honda. But, while life for Payton has slowed down, her persevering mentality remains steadfast.
“[My mom] would always say ‘you don’t stop yourself.’ That’s what’s important … if someone locks you out the front door, go to the back door. If they lock you out the back door … jump in through the window,” Payton said. “[It’s] that kind of mindset. I’m not just going to stop.”