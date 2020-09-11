All over Athens, businesses are adapting to event hosting during COVID-19 through virtual and socially distanced gatherings. The Red & Black has compiled a list of six September events ranging from virtual concerts to outdoor painting sessions.
Yoga at Creature Comforts Pavilion
When: Sept. 16, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Creature Comforts
Price: $10
Shakti Power Yoga and Creature Comforts team up for a weekly yoga series to benefit Creature Comfort’s Get Comfortable campaign. All ticket sales go straight to Get Comfortable and can be purchased at the door through cash or Venmo.
Maggie Rose Virtual Release Party
When: Sept. 17, 9 p.m.
Where: Virtual event
Price: $10
Maggie Rose will livestream from Tweed Recording to celebrate the release of her new vinyl with songs “20/20” and “Only Human (I Wanna Get Out).” The set will include a full band, and merch bundles are available for purchase in addition to tickets on Rose’s website.
Cinderella: A Modern Fairy Tale
When: Sept. 18, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Southern Brewing Company
Price: Free
Dancefx Adult Companies will perform a modern retelling of Cinderella through dance. The outdoor performance is family-friendly and socially distanced. Dancers and audience members are required to wear masks at all times. Audience members will be able to bring their own blankets and chairs. An additional performance of the show will occur on Sept. 20 at 3:30 p.m. located at the Classic Center Pavilion.
Hike Into History
When: Sept. 19, 10 a.m.
Where: Ben Burton Park
Price: $2-3
On this hike, visitors will learn about the history of Ben Burton Park and the role of Middle Oconee River in Athens. The hike has a minimum capacity of 4 and a maximum capacity of 10.
Paint Party with Leah Boyd
When: Sept. 24, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Southern Brewing Company
Price: $35
Southern Brewing Company will host an outdoor socially distanced painting event with Leah Boyd. Tickets for the event must be reserved prior and include painting supplies, a two-hour lesson and a token for one pint of any Southern Brewing beer. Masks must be worn inside the taproom when ordering beer and using the restroom.
Movies by Moonlight: Drive-in
When: Sept. 25, 8 p.m.
Where: Southeast Clarke Park
Price: Free with reserved ticket (Tickets go on sale Sept. 12 at 9 a.m.)
Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services will screen “Little Giants” to celebrate the start of football season. Food and beverages will not be sold at the event so patrons are encouraged to bring their own, however, there will be restrooms on site. Smoking, alcohol and grills will not be permitted per park rules.
