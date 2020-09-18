180904_rmw_ugavotes_03.jpg (copy)

On Wednesday, the University of Georgia released a statement announcing the institution would not be able to hold on-campus voting for the upcoming election due to social distancing concerns. After continuous backlash from students and the public, UGA released a third statement on the matter Thursday morning. The statement was a reversal of the initial statement and said on-campus voting will take place in Stegeman Coliseum.

The Red & Black has compiled a list of six famous people who criticized UGA's initial on-campus voting decision.

George Takei

George Takei, best known for his role of Sulu in “Star Trek,” took to Twitter after UGA’s initial statement that said early voting stations would not be available on campus. Takei used a simple phrase — “This is suppression.” — in his quote retweet of the UGA post.

Bernice King

Bernice King, CEO of Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, quote retweeted UGA’s tweet and said there was “surely” a way to provide on-campus voting for students. The replies under her quote retweet discussed topics from the packed shuttle bus solution to voter suppression in Georgia.

Mark Morton

Mark Morton, guitarist of Lamb of God, called UGA’s lack of on-campus voting “shit” in his initial quote retweet. After UGA announced another on-campus early voting location at Stegeman, Morton quote retweeted a CNN article about the situation and said, “Good move to correct a shitty move.”

Vanita Gupta

Vanita Gupta, CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, critiqued UGA’s initial claim that on-campus voting couldn’t take place because of social distancing concerns, yet they offered to transport students on buses to vote in downtown Athens. When UGA reversed course, she quote retweeted Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Greg Bluestein with a simple “Good.”

Kristin Chirico

Kristin Chirico, one of the women on Buzzfeed’s Ladylike, a YouTube series by the company, said the UGA’s initial announcement was “embarrassing.” After the reversal, Chirico quote retweeted the statement and said: “Bullying works.”

Washington Post TikTok Guy

Dave Jorgenson, best known for his presence on the Washington Post’s TikTok account, tweeted multiple times about the UGA on-campus voting situation, ranging from memes about UGA students reading that statement in their dorms to his “controversial take,” which he said “is that people that can vote should be able to vote.”

