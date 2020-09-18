On Wednesday, the University of Georgia released a statement announcing the institution would not be able to hold on-campus voting for the upcoming election due to social distancing concerns. After continuous backlash from students and the public, UGA released a third statement on the matter Thursday morning. The statement was a reversal of the initial statement and said on-campus voting will take place in Stegeman Coliseum.
The Red & Black has compiled a list of six famous people who criticized UGA's initial on-campus voting decision.
George Takei
George Takei, best known for his role of Sulu in “Star Trek,” took to Twitter after UGA’s initial statement that said early voting stations would not be available on campus. Takei used a simple phrase — “This is suppression.” — in his quote retweet of the UGA post.
This is suppression. https://t.co/cSf3Z8EsuK— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 16, 2020
Bernice King
Bernice King, CEO of Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, quote retweeted UGA’s tweet and said there was “surely” a way to provide on-campus voting for students. The replies under her quote retweet discussed topics from the packed shuttle bus solution to voter suppression in Georgia.
Surely, there’s a way to provide on-campus voting with safety protocols, @universityofga. https://t.co/L9Q7PPukV9— Be A King (@BerniceKing) September 17, 2020
Mark Morton
Mark Morton, guitarist of Lamb of God, called UGA’s lack of on-campus voting “shit” in his initial quote retweet. After UGA announced another on-campus early voting location at Stegeman, Morton quote retweeted a CNN article about the situation and said, “Good move to correct a shitty move.”
This shit is some bullllllllllllshit https://t.co/60msSfLXbi— Mark Morton (@MarkDuaneMorton) September 17, 2020
Vanita Gupta
Vanita Gupta, CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, critiqued UGA’s initial claim that on-campus voting couldn’t take place because of social distancing concerns, yet they offered to transport students on buses to vote in downtown Athens. When UGA reversed course, she quote retweeted Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Greg Bluestein with a simple “Good.”
Um..the University of Georgia is closing the on-campus polling location because voting lines will be long ...but will provide a shuttle for students who will make lines longer at other locations... https://t.co/axgiHIPFOf— Vanita Gupta (@vanitaguptaCR) September 17, 2020
Kristin Chirico
Kristin Chirico, one of the women on Buzzfeed’s Ladylike, a YouTube series by the company, said the UGA’s initial announcement was “embarrassing.” After the reversal, Chirico quote retweeted the statement and said: “Bullying works.”
Just say you don't want your students to vote and be done with it, this is just embarrassing for you https://t.co/nshu1jCrcw— Kristin Chirico (@lolacoaster) September 16, 2020
Washington Post TikTok Guy
Dave Jorgenson, best known for his presence on the Washington Post’s TikTok account, tweeted multiple times about the UGA on-campus voting situation, ranging from memes about UGA students reading that statement in their dorms to his “controversial take,” which he said “is that people that can vote should be able to vote.”
students at UGA reading that email while inside their dorms pic.twitter.com/c8Qd4lB49Y— Washington Post TikTok Guy (@davejorgenson) September 16, 2020
