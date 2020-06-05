Local and national streets have seen protests every day this week. Protesters in Athens have taken to the iconic Arch and Broad Street median with signs that read “#blacklivesmatter” in response to the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd on a daily basis.
Protestors kneel in front of a confederate monument at a silent protest against police brutality in downtown Athens, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Protests for the Black Lives Matter movement against police brutality have sparked worldwide after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. (Photo/Cameren Rogers, cameren.e.rogers@gmail.com)
A drawing of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s mugshot sits on the steps of a confederate monument in downtown Athens, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of the Minneapolis Police have sparked around the world, including in Athens. June 3 is the fourth consecutive day of protests. (Photo/Cameren Rogers, cameren.e.rogers@gmail.com)
A protestor holds a sticker of George Floyd with her sign in downtown Athens, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. A protestor was handing them out to other protestors at the beginning of the demonstration, which started around noon. (Photo/Cameren Rogers, cameren.e.rogers@gmail.com)
A protestor holds a sign with “Power to the People” out to people driving by as part of a protest against police brutality in downtown Athens, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Protests for Black Lives Matter have sparked worldwide after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. (Photo/Cameren Rogers, cameren.e.rogers@gmail.com)
Protestors hold signs in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in downtown Athens, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Protests for Black Lives Matter have sparked worldwide after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. (Photo/Cameren Rogers, cameren.e.rogers@gmail.com)
A protestor holds a sign listing the names of black Americans who have died at the hands of the police at a protest in downtown Athens, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. There have been few convictions of these high-profile cases in the past few years. (Photo/Cameren Rogers, cameren.e.rogers@gmail.com)
Protest organizers distribute hand sanitizer at the fourth consecutive day of silent demonstrations in Athens, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Protestors have been encouraged to wear masks and cleanse their hands regularly due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Photo/Cameren Rogers, cameren.e.rogers@gmail.com)
A protestor holds a sign with “My Life Matters” at a protest against police brutality in downtown Athens, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Protests for the Black Lives Matter movement against police brutality have sparked worldwide after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. (Photo/Cameren Rogers, cameren.e.rogers@gmail.com)
Protesters hold their signs out to the people driving by. Protesters gathered at the median of Broad Street to peacefully protest on June 3, 2020, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)
Protesters hold their signs for people driving by. Protesters gathered at the median of Broad Street to peacefully protest on June 3, 2020, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)
Silent protesters hold signs as passing cars honk in downtown Athens, Georgia on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. This is the fourth consecutive day of protests in Athens as protesters join with those around the world demonstrating in response to the death of George Floyd in police custody. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach, @taylormckenzie_photo)
Silent protesters hold signs as passing cars honk in downtown Athens, Georgia on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. This is the fourth consecutive day of protests in Athens as protesters join with those around the world demonstrating in response to the death of George Floyd in police custody. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach, @taylormckenzie_photo)
Silent protesters hold signs as passing cars honk in downtown Athens, Georgia on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. This is the fourth consecutive day of protests in Athens as protesters join with those around the world demonstrating in response to the death of George Floyd in police custody. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach, @taylormckenzie_photo)
A police officer elbow bumps a member of the group of protesters. Protesters gathered at the median of Broad Street to peacefully protest on June 3, 2020, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)
A police officer stood watching the protesters as it began to get later into the night. Protesters gathered at the median of Broad Street to peacefully protest on June 3, 2020, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)
Protesters hold their signs for people driving by. Protesters gathered at the median of Broad Street to peacefully protest on June 3, 2020, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)
Protesters hold their signs out to the people driving by. Protesters gathered at the median of Broad Street to peacefully protest on June 3, 2020, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)
PHOTOS: Day four of non-violent protests in Athens
Non-violent protesters hold a silent protest in the median of Broad Street. This is the fourth consecutive day of protests in Athens following the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.
A graduate poses with a protest sign. Protesters gathered at the median of Broad Street to peacefully protest on June 3, 2020, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)
Protesters kneel for two minutes in silence. Protesters gathered at the median of Broad Street to peacefully protest on June 3, 2020, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)
Protesters gathered at the median of Broad Street to peacefully protest on June 3, 2020, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)
A protester holds a sign. Protesters gathered at the median of Broad Street to peacefully protest on June 3, 2020, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)
Protesters gathered at the median of Broad Street to peacefully protest on June 3, 2020, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)
An Athens-Clarke County police officer pulls over his police car to read protesters signs in Athens, Georgia on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; @taylormckenzie_photo)
For those who can’t protest and for those who can, donating is another way to support black organizations that help the families affected by these deaths and that fund local anti-discriminatory movements. The Red & Black compiled a list of six local, state and national organizations that are seeking donations.
Donations to the Athens Freedom Fund go toward buying supplies, providing bail relief for those arrested in protests and for legal defense “for those in need.” For context, 19 people were arrested during the Sunday night downtown protest for disorderly conduct.
The Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement “advocates for racial and social justice and strives to combat discrimination through education and activism” according to its website. It does so by challenging police conduct and discrimination in the community, by organizing community activities which “encourage diversity” and by bringing awareness to systematic racism.
The organization is also hosting a march and rally on Saturday, June 6 at 2 p.m. to “demand justice for [b]lack lives,” according to its website.
The Atlanta Solidarity Fund provides support and funds for Atlanta citizens who are “arrested at protests, or otherwise prosecuted for their movement involvement.” The fund posts bail for those who are arrested while protesting and works with those arrested in gaining access to a lawyer, as well as assisting them in navigating the legal system.
The NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) aims to ensure that all people have equal rights “without discrimination based on race,” according to its website. The organization informs the public, actively seeks enactment of laws which secure civil rights and educates citizens about their constitutional rights. Recently, the national NAACP released a resource guide to officials highlighting where people of color were disproportionately affected. Racism and stigmatization increased toward the Asian and Asian American population, for example, according to the report.
The Southern Poverty Law Center uses “litigation, education and other forms of advocacy” to work toward equal justice and equal opportunity. The SPLC creates resources for teachers to teach their students about diversity, monitors extremist groups such as the Ku Klux Klan to create investigative reports and expert analysis into their activities and provides legal resources to cases concerning human rights issues.
The official Black Lives Matter organization is a charitable organization which aims to advocate and create awareness for and about the black community. The Black Lives Matter Foundation is a global organization “whose mission is to eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on” black communities according to its website...
They currently have 2.9 million followers on Instagram where they spread awareness about current events surrounding the black Americans.
Black Lives Matter began in response to Trayvon Martin’s murder in 2013. Martin was a 17-year-old boy who was shot by George Zimmerman when Zimmerman was working as a neighborhood watch coordinator. Zimmerman was eventually acquitted in court.
The Equal Justice Initiative “provides legal representation to people who have been illegally convicted” and unfairly sentenced or abused in jails in prisons. It challenges “the presumption of guilt” against black people and works toward reforming the criminal justice system, according to its website.
“We challenge the death penalty and excessive punishment and we provide re-entry assistance to formerly incarcerated people,” according to the nonprofits’ website. The Initiative was founded by lawyer Bryan Stevenson, author of the now-movie-adapted novel “Just Mercy.”
While the University of Georgia campus is closed during the effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, we will not be publishing our regular print editions of The Red & Black. But our newsroom is at work bringing you updates seven days a week.
