Podcasts have grown in popularity since 2005 to educate listeners on topics ranging from pop culture to 40-year-old cold cases. The Red and Black has put together a list of seven podcasts that discuss race, politics, news and the Black Lives Matter movement.
Podcasts with black hosts
Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
This newer podcast specifically deals with the topics of black culture, politics and sports. In their second full episode, Lathan and Lindsay discuss the importance of the Black Lives Matter protests. In their most recent episode, they analyze President Donald Trump’s response to the protests.
Black Wall Street 1921
This historical podcast chronicles the events and racial tensions leading up to and during the Tulsa race massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Greenwood District. The district, also known as “Black Wall Street,” was a prosperous black community in the early 20th century. The podcast also explores how law enforcement's lax investigation of the event helped perpetrators walk free.
Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air
In his podcast, Emmy award-winning producer, actor and comedian Larry Wilmore discusses the issues of the week. He also hosts interviews with people working in entertainment, sports, politics and culture. In his two most recent episodes, Wilmore gives his thoughts about the killings of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd as well as racism in America.
Code Switch
Hosted by journalists of color, this NPR podcast tackles conversations about race head-on. In a recent episode, “A Decade of Watching Black People Die,” Code Switch discusses the events of the past few weeks.
Others to listen to:
Crime Junkie
The true-crime podcast hosted by friends Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat covers a range of criminal cases, from extremely high-profile to those which have seemingly never happened before.
Crime Junkie has done several episodes about black victims including Mitrice Richardson, Asha Degree and Kendrick Johnson. In these episodes, they delve into how each person's skin color impacted the way their case was handled.
In their most recent episode, the podcast stated it stands with the Black Lives Matter movement and held a moment of silence for those who have died by police violence.
Today, Explained
Hosted by Sean Rameswaram, this Vox podcast strives to combat today's quickened news cycle by explaining the most pertinent events and topics of the day. Some of the show's most recent episodes discuss the Black Lives Matter movement and the various events surrounding it. The podcast has also explored political movements, such as defunding the police.
