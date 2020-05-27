As COVID-19 has prompted a pause in everyone’s normal day-to-day lives, many have discovered newfound downtime in their schedules.
Instead of using this time to sleep past noon or binge-watch Netflix, this could be the perfect opportunity to find a new hobby or revisit an abandoned one from your past. Whether that means trying out a new recipe, revamping your old clothes or trying out challenges on TikTok, there are endless options to pass the time while stuck at home.
The Red & Black has compiled a list of quarantine trends that you can try out while social distancing this summer.
Become an at-home fitness guru
With gyms being closed over the past several months, many people have had to find new ways of exercising that don’t require equipment. Many people are using at-home workout challenges to get in their dose of daily movement.
Whether it means performing a certain amount of squats each day or committing to a week-long ab-shredding exercise program, now is a great time to work toward your fitness goals. Additionally, you can always get your steps in by hitting the pavement for a run, taking a hike on your nearest hiking trail or participating in online at-home classes offered by a gym.
Start a side project
With some extra free time on your hands, why not take this opportunity to finally start that side hustle you’ve always dreamed of doing? Whether that means starting a blog or creating a new business, there’s no harm in dedicating your downtime to a side project.
Sophomore fashion merchandising major at the University of Georgia, Katelyn Rutledge, spent her quarantine creating her clothing brand, Bleached. Available for purchase through the Bleached Instagram account, Rutledge’s thrifted and upcycled items are a representation of all the hard work she put forth while staying at home.
“I had been doing some fashion DIY projects throughout the first 2 months of quarantine to my own clothes,” Rutledge said. “Then a few of my friends started asking me where I got the items I had bleached myself, and I realized there might be a market for my clothing.”
Bake some sweet treats
Another trend that has swept the nation throughout quarantine is baking. One dish in particular that has become the unofficial treat of coronavirus is banana bread, which has become popularized by TikTok and popular celebrities like Chrissy Teigen.
According to a 2020 article by CNN, banana bread was the most-searched-for recipe across the United States in the month of April, ranging from classic versions to those with a mix of chocolate chip or sprinkles.
Not only is this tasty treat a way to excite your taste buds while not being able to go out to eat, but it also serves as a stress reliever for those looking for ways to unplug from all the stresses of the outside world.
“Close the screen, step away from it all, gather some ingredients,” licensed master social worker and founder of Culinary Art Therapy Julie Ohana said for a 2020 article by CNN. “Do something that’s much more of a sensory experience.”
Become a TikTok star
From popular dance challenges to grocery store hauls and beauty secrets, TikTok has taken the world by storm by providing users with endless scrolls of entertaining quarantine content.
According to a 2020 article by Forbes, TikTok was the most downloaded, mobile, non-gaming app worldwide in January and February of 2020. After stay-at-home orders were put in place nationwide in March, TikTok’s user growth skyrocketed even more as people began to seek an outlet of entertainment while stuck in their homes.
According to a dataset by Comscore, TikTok added more than 12 million visitors from the U.S. in the month of March alone. TikTok’s user base of over 52 billion users only continues to grow as more and more people are succumbing to the app’s addictive and wildly entertaining content.
Become an at-home barista or bartender
Due to the safety and health concerns of COVID-19, coffee shops throughout the country were forced to shut their doors to the public. However, this did not stop coffee addicts from finding their own ways to get their daily dose of caffeine.
One sweet and frothy coffee trend that has become the at-home drink of choice throughout quarantine has been Dalgona coffee. With a good bit of extra time on their hands, many have decided to challenge their barista skills and try this whipped coffee that started off as a massive trend on TikTok.
@arianalee99
Whipped coffee tutorial ☕️✨♬ original sound - arianalee99
In addition to making coffee, experimenting in mixology has also become a popular hobby among those staying at home. Whether it's making a margarita to feel like you’re back at your favorite Mexican joint or turning your seltzer of choice in an alcoholic slushie, there are many ways to brush up on your bartending skills during quarantine.
Get back into reading
Living in times like these can definitely cause feelings of anxiety, especially when you may be experiencing a case of cabin fever while staying at home for extended periods of time. But what better way to escape the stress of the outside world than by diving into a good read?
Now is the perfect time to finally crack open that book that’s been sitting on your nightstand for months that you haven’t had time to start. Give your eyes a break from your phone or TV screen and stimulate your mind through reading.
