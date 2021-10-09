Despite the ever growing student population on campus, it can be easy for students to feel lost in the bustling crowd of the sidewalks or lonely when it comes to life outside of the lecture hall.
Luckily, a benefit of the University of Georgia’s huge enrollment is a proportionately long list of clubs and student organizations that cater to a wide range of niche interests, where students of all walks of life are able to come together and bond over shared passions.
The UGA Involvement Network has a full and comprehensive list of every registered organization on campus, of which there are more than 700. The Red & Black compiled a list of a fraction of these clubs and organizations that are open to all students — regardless of gender identity, race, religion or age.
Outdoor Adventure Club
For students with a passion for backpacking, road trips and exploring the outdoors, the UGA Outdoor Adventure Club is a great option. UGA OAC is a student-run organization that organizes inexpensive outdoor activities according to its Facebook page. Upcoming club events include a weekend camping and hiking trip to North Carolina that costs attendees $42. The club holds meetings in the Zell B. Miller Learning Center at 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month.
Fair Fashion UGA
Fair Fashion UGA is a club dedicated to ethical and sustainable fashion, according to its Instagram page. For anyone with an interest in sustainable fashion, thrifting and environmental awareness, Fair Fashion is a great option to find like-minded friends. Events include an annual clothing swap, sustainability panels and picnics.
Designated Dawgs
For anyone who is looking to make a difference in the local community and keep drunk drivers off of the road, Designated Dawgs is the student organization to get involved with. Designated Dawgs is a nonprofit student organization that provides safe and free rides home for students who may require them, according to its website. After approval of an application, students who are at least 21 years old can offer rides to their intoxicated peers on Thursday and Friday nights from 8 p.m. to midnight. to ensure that they get home safely.
Film Club
Film club, as its name suggests, is the perfect place for lovers of all things film. The club’s mission is to “provide a platform for UGA students to socialize with other movie lovers as well as participate in film related activities and film centered discussions,” according to its page on the UGA Involvement Network.
Dogs for the Paws
Many students find themselves mourning the absence of their beloved family pets that they have to leave at home when they move to Athens. Dogs for a Paws is a student organization that raises awareness for homeless and rescued animals in the Athens area through volunteering and fundraising and gives lonely students and lonely pets alike an opportunity for some affection.
GLAM
GLAM at UGA is a student organization created to “encourage an affinity for makeup and empower individuals to embrace their beauty,” according to its Instagram page. Individuals of all genders are welcomed to this organization, whose membership is defined and united by their passion for beauty and the art of makeup. Events include makeup demonstrations, holiday makeup challenges and more.