In response to the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and others, protests have sparked throughout the country, and the Athens community is no exception.
Local demonstrators have stationed themselves in the heart of downtown to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. In addition to protesting, signing online petitions, donating and contacting your elected officials, you can also aid this national movement by supporting local black-owned businesses.
The Red & Black has compiled a list of black-owned businesses in Athens to know about.
Divine Tires
Divine Tires is a discounted tire shop owned by Nigeria-native Endy Okolo. Upon arriving in America, Okolo said he didn't have any plans set in stone. But once he moved to Athens, he noticed a need for his tire shop in the Classic City.
“I came here because I wanted to see the other side of the world,” Okolo said in a 2018 article for The Red & Black. “I kind of discovered that it would be nice to do this for the local people who are not worthy enough to afford brand new tires.”
Operational hours: Monday- Saturday 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
NovaYen & Co. Beauty Loft
NovaYen & Co. Beauty Loft is a local one-stop-shop offering services in makeup, braiding, natural hair styling and more. The salon reopened on May 4 after temporarily closing due to COVID-19.
NovaYen is only accepting clients with pre-booked appointments and will require its guests to wear masks throughout their services.
Operating hours: Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Tuesday-Wednesday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Eye Candy Lash & Brow Bar
Eye Candy Lash & Brow Bar specializes in semi-permanent lash extensions, lash lifts and tints, brow services and waxing. Owner Aku Attipoe has used her businesses’ social media platform to promote the Black Lives Matter movement to her client base during this time.
The salon recently reopened its doors to the public on June 1 and has implemented new safety measures for clients to follow when coming for their visits. Clients must have a booked appointment, wear a mask and sign a consent form confirming their state of health upon arrival.
Operating hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Science Guyz
Science Guyz is a local tutoring center which has helped University of Georgia and other college students excel in challenging science courses for nearly a decade, according to its website. Founded by Austin Harris in 2010, Science Guyz has served as an asset to the Athens academic community.
The Science Guyz physical location will be closed until fall 2020. However, Harris and his team will offer their resources virtually to students in need of academic assistance over the summer.
Fall 2020 operational hours: Monday-Tuesday noon-10 p.m.; Wednesday-Thursday, Sunday 2-10 p.m.; Friday 2-6 p.m.
McRae Family Dental
McRae Family Dental offers a complete range of dental services to help optimize patients’ oral health and attain their perfect smile, according to its website. Owner Dr. Matthew McRae Jr. has been serving the Athens community and surrounding areas for over 34 years.
McRae Family Dental reopened its doors to the public on May 14 at both its Baxter Street and Epps Bridge Parkway locations and opened its Trail Creek location on an appointment-only basis.
Operational hours: Baxter Street location operating Monday-Tuesday 7 a.m.-5 p.m.; Wednesday-Thursday 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday 7 a.m.-3 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-2 p.m. by appointment only
Epps Bridge location operating Monday-Thursday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Friday 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
Trail Creek location operating Monday-Tuesday, Thursday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
H. Lockett & Associates Tree Service
H. Lockett & Associates Tree Service, owned by Harold Lockett, offers assistance in landscaping, junk removal, hauling and tree services to the Athens community and other surrounding areas.
Operational hours: Sunday-Saturday 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Next Level Care, LLC
Next Level Care is a private counseling practice which aims to support individuals and families during times of transition, trauma and crisis. According to its website, Next Level Care’s mission is to equip clients with the tools to be effective members of their homes and communities.
Owner Dr. Chelsea Sharpe has a versatile background of social work, education and counseling. She hopes her services help support and empower clients to enhance their personal growth and connect to their mind, body and soul, according to Athens Center for Counseling and Play Therapy.
Operational hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
