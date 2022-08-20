Every August, tens of thousands of students flood the University of Georgia campus, arriving for the fall semester. As students get situated, it may seem like countless opportunities await in the Classic City.
Whether it’s your first week in Athens or you’ve been around for a while, here’s seven things to do in the first month of the new school year.
Get involved and connected
The most important thing to do in the first month of the new school year is get connected, Nicole McConnell, the director of the UGA Department of Student Transitions, said.
“Get involved and get engaged and be willing to connect with people,” McConnell said. “That is the biggest barrier I think we see, is being able to put yourself out there and connect to either your roommate or someone in your class and build a connection.”
The UGA Engagement, Leadership, and Service department will host two Engagement Fairs this semester to promote student organizations and connect students with opportunities on campus.
The first takes place from 7-10 p.m. on Aug. 30 at the Tate Student Center and the second takes place from 7-10 p.m. on Sept. 1 at the Ramsey Student Center.
Nick Milavec, a senior majoring in advertising and a summer 2022 orientation leader, recommends attending the engagement fairs, searching for organizations on the UGA Involvement Network and following UGA social media accounts to get updates on events and opportunities.
“There’s really something for everyone,” Milavec said.
Go to the gym
Establish a workout routine early in the semester and pay a visit to the Ramsey Student Center, and for a limited time, try a free group fitness class.
The gym is located on East Campus and all students have access to the facility. Student membership is supported by the semesterly recreation fee.
The gym has a pool, numerous courts, an indoor track, a climbing wall, weight-training space, cardio equipment and more.
The center is open from 6 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturdays and 1-11 p.m. on Sundays.
Ramsey also offers group fitness classes, such as cycle classes, Zumba, yoga and barre. Classes can be accessed through the semester by purchasing a pass, but from Aug. 22 to 28, classes are free to attend.
Get the hang of the bus routes
The University of Georgia Transit System has 12 bus routes that run Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m.-7:45 p.m..
Getting the hang of the bus routes early on in the semester will make for an easy transition into the new school year and will save you from hiking up the hills on campus.
The UGA App allows students to live track the buses on their routes to get the most accurate updates on bus locations.
Eat out in and explore the Classic City
For Athens newcomers, there are a plethora of good eats in and around the city to discover at the start of a new school year. For upperclassmen returning to campus, there are likely some favorite spots to make a long-awaited return to after a summer away.
Celebrate Athens’ lively dining scene and try a new place or visit an old favorite. The Red & Black’s Eat & Drink Guide has a variety of recommendations, reviews and recipes to get started. Read more on recommendations by scenario, a run-down on classic local favorites and a list of nearby cafes.
Just taking a walk to explore the city and the campus is a great way to acclimate back to life in Athens.
“North Campus and downtown are such a cool part of Athens that really made me fall in love with Athens and made me really like this university,” Milavec said. “It’s a beautiful place to be with a lot of history.”
Take part in school traditions
As a new football season approaches, students have plenty of opportunities to participate in valued UGA traditions.
The first game of the season is on Sept. 3 against the University of Oregon and the first home game is on Sept. 10 against Samford University. Get ready to call the Dawgs, light up Sanford Stadium, cheer on the team from the student section, ring the Chapel Bell after a win and participate in all the classic gameday traditions.
For freshmen, the start of their first school year means taking a trip to Herty Field and jumping in the fountain as part of a classic UGA tradition.
Check out UGA services and programs
UGA offers different events, programs and services to help students transition into life on campus. The programs students choose to get involved with first depend on individual needs.
“I think that's honestly going to look really different for each student. I think that’s especially looks different for the identities that they may hold, and what's going to really help them feel like they identify with the institution and find their sense of belonging,” McConnell said.
There are plenty of places McConnell recommends students look.
The BeWellUGA Fest will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sept. 7 at the Tate Student Center. The event aims to connect students with well-being resources and services on campus.
The Division of Academic Enhancement offers tutoring and coaching services throughout the semester.
The UGA Career Center helps students with job and internship searches, resume and cover letter writing, major and career exploration, interview preparation and more. The center will also host a Part-Time Job & Internship Fair from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the Tate Student Center.
“Definitely familiarize yourself with all the resources that campus has to offer,” Milavec said. “There are so many resources here that I didn't even learn about until I had the job as an orientation leader.”
Oh — go to class
Between all the opportunities on campus and in Athens, it can be easy to forget the real challenge of a new semester: a whole new set of classes, professors, syllabi and textbooks.
The first month of an academic semester is a chance to get organized and prepare. Go to the campus bookstore to get textbooks and supplies, read through the syllabi, put important dates in a calendar and stay on top of assignments to ensure a successful semester.