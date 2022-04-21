With Earth Day on April 22, people may feel inspired to get outdoors to feel more connected to their environment. Luckily for those in and around Athens, the city is home to a multitude of trails, open from sunrise to sundown.
The Red & Black compiled a list of various trails and paths where one can often see people running, biking, walking their dogs, pushing strollers, picnicking and more.
North Oconee River Trail
The North Oconee River Trail spans from the Sandy Creek Nature Center to Bailey Street and Carriage Lane.
On this trail, people can walk along the North Oconee River, through the North Oconee River Park, read the history of the “Father of the Oconee Rivers Greenway System” at the Charles Aguar Plaza and pass through Dudley Park, according to the ACCGov website.
Dudley Park
Dudley Park is a 32-acre park providing ample space for various activities. At the edge of Dudley Park, the Cook and Brother Plaza is visible, which explains the history of the trail and some of the features and structures a visitor may encounter while on the trail.
Dudley Park also acts as a meeting point for the other trails of the Oconee Rivers Greenway, including the foot-traffic-only Firefly Trial. The Firefly Trail will The trail will eventually span 39 miles in length to connect Athens-Clarke, Oglethorpe and Greene Counties, according to the ACCGov website.
East Campus Connector
The East Campus Connector segment of the Greenway connects the North Oconee River Trail to the Oconee Street Park and Ride Lot. Close to the University of Georgia campus, this trail provides an easily accessible location for students to exercise.
Trail Creek Trail
The approximately 1-mile Trail Creek Trail is located within Virginia Walker Park and allows citizens to explore nature in different ways. On this trail, pedestrians and cyclists can traverse the park, nearby neighborhoods and points of historic significance, such as a Civil War gun emplacement site.
Virginia Walker Park
Also at Virginia Walker Park, a walking path that takes winds through the park and provides a picturesque view of the UGA campus skyline can be taken. Additionally, Virginia Walker Park has 4.5 miles worth of mountain biking trails that are also open to pedestrians, according to the ACCGov website.
Pulaski Heights Trail
Following along Moore’s Branch creek, the Pulaski Heights Trail is 0.25 miles long and takes travelers from downtown Athens at the intersection of Hull and Hoyt Street to Pulaski Street, near the Leathers Building, according to the ACCGov website. Along the trail pedestrians will pass through the historic Southern Railway rail yard.
Sandy Creek Park Trails
Cook’s Trail, a part of the Oconee Rivers Greenway, spans between Sandy Creek Park and the Sandy Creek Nature Center, a total distance of 4.1 miles. Along the trail, boardwalks and bridges take pedestrians across a swamp. The Oxbow Loop Trail, a 1-mile trail that traces the perimeter of the Oxbow lake can also be walked, according to the ACCGov website.
The southern end of Cook’s Trail is currently closed indefinitely as a result of flooding, according to the ACCGov website. This trail only permits foot traffic.
Sandy Creek Park is also home to the 7.5-mile wooded Lakeside Trail along the perimeter of Lake Chapman and the 4.2-mile Buckeye Horse trail, which permits equestrian use, according to the ACCGov website.
Ben Burton Park
The 32-acre Ben Burton Park provides access to a 1.4 mile natural surface pedestrian trail that brings people through a dense forest and along the Middle Oconee riverside, according to the ACCGov website.
Southeast Clarke Park
Southeast Clarke Park not only has a paved walking path, but also contains a 1.5-mile nature trail that spans the diameter of the park. The walking path is 0.6 miles long and takes pedestrians through the park itself.