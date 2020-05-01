Cinco de Mayo is quickly approaching, and it’s time to start planning your at-home celebration.
Although you may be used to celebrating at your favorite Mexican joint, you can still have a fiesta full of margaritas and delicious Mexican food in your very own living room.
The Red & Black has compiled a list of restaurants in Athens offering special deals and takeout options for this year’s unconventional Cinco de Mayo celebrations.
El Barrio Tacos & Tequila
Cinco de Mayo marks the one year anniversary of El Barrio’s grand opening. Although customers will not be able to celebrate the milestone by dining in, they can still show their support by visiting the restaurant's drive-thru pick-up station.
El Barrio is also offering two Cinco de Mayo meal kits through pick-up that feed four to six people. The family package, which includes four empanadas, four pork belly gorditas, 8oz of salsa criolla, guacamole and queso and more, is available for $84.88. The fiesta package, which adds on chorizo sopes, a 6-pack of Terrapin Los Bravos Mexican Lager and a margarita growler kit, is available for $129.71.
Customers can pre-order their meal kits by emailing elbarrioathens@gmail.com. Pick-up is between 4-8 p.m. on May 5.
Agua Linda Mexican Restaurant
Agua Linda Mexican Restaurant will celebrate Cinco de Mayo social distancing style by continuing to offer its Pollo Asado Packs, which include traditional Mexican meals that will satisfy up to four people for $30. The restaurant did not specify what is included in the meal kit.
Customers must fill out an order request that can be accessed here before May 3. They can retrieve their orders at its Prince Avenue or Timothy Road locations through Agua’s curbside pick-up from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Tlaloc El Mexicano Restaurant
Tlaloc El Mexicano Restaurant is offering takeout and delivery options for its customers. Call ahead and order from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. to get all of your favorite Mexican and Salvadoran dishes from Tlaloc, including chile rellenos, tortas and pupusas.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is open for online and call-in orders from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. In addition to its regular menu items, Fuzzy’s offers family meals for pick-up. These meals range from $35 to $70, depending on your choice of meal and how many you plan to feed. Additionally, Fuzzy’s also offers 10-count trays of enchiladas or breakfast tacos.
The Taco Stand
The Milledge and Eastside locations of The Taco Stand are accepting takeout orders for its regular menu Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. To place an order, call 706-549-5481.
Willy’s Mexicana Grill
Willy’s Mexicana Grill will begin its week-long Cinco de Mayo celebration on May 1. During the celebration, the restaurant will offer a taco bundle available for delivery. The Taco Box, which can feed up to six people, includes a choice of two proteins, 16 hard and soft shells and add-ons like Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream
For all neighborhood deliveries scheduled May 1-5, there will be 10 “Golden Taco Tickets” randomly scattered throughout the orders. If you receive a ticket in your order, you will win a voucher for a free taco box. In addition, Willy’s is supplying every taco box with a recipe for its house-made margarita.
Willy’s will also host a Fiesta at Home photo contest. Participants can tag @willysmexicana in their best “fiesta at home” picture for a chance to win five free taco boxes.
Willy’s requires a 48-hour notice and a minimum of five Taco Box and/or Build-a-Bowl orders to schedule a neighborhood delivery. Email your request to catering@willy.com to schedule. Willy’s is also open for regular call-in orders from 11 a.m to 7 p.m.
Taqueria del Sol
Taqueria del Sol Athens will be taking phone-in and in-person carry-out orders. Lunch orders can be placed from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 12-3 p.m. on Saturday. For dinner, call-in is available Tuesday through Saturday from 4:30-8 p.m.
Moe’s Southwest Grill
Moe’s Southwest Grill is open for delivery and takeout orders from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. If you’re looking for some entertainment while you munch on your Cinco de Mayo meal, Moe’s has got you covered. On May 5, comedian Aaron Chewning will host a livestream on the Moe’s Southwest Grill Facebook page in celebration of Cinco de Mayo. Join in on this party from 6-7 p.m. for a chance to win free T-shirts, taco kits and more. RSVP via Moe’s Facebook if you plan to attend.
Sr. Sol Mexican Restaurant
Sr. Sol Mexican Restaurant is open for curbside and delivery services from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. To place your order, place a call to 706-850-7112. Chips and salsa will be provided for orders of $15 or more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.