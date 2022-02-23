‘A beacon of light’: memories of Valerie Boyd live on

In Pine Lake, Georgia, the smallest city in DeKalb County, lived accomplished journalist and University of Georgia professor Valerie Boyd. Her gray house sat next to a lake that reflected the warm and burnt hues of sunrises and sunsets. Many walks were taken around this lake. Carefully curated and elaborate parties thrown. Students instructed. Projects worked on. Tea shared with friends. Conversations carried out on the porch. When Boyd opened up her home to someone, it stayed that way.
On Feb. 12, Boyd, the author of the critically acclaimed biography, “Wrapped in Rainbows: The Life of Zora Neale Hurston,” died after a five-year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 58.
After news broke of her death, an outpouring of tributes and memories followed. From decades-long relationships to brief encounters, people shared the impact and impression Boyd made on their lives. The message that even outside of her numerous literary achievements, Boyd as a friend, mentor, teacher, sister, aunt, colleague, neighbor and a person will long be remembered, radiated.
“I could tell that she believed in me before she even knew me,” said Rachel Priest, The Red & Black alumna and an assistant editor at The Bitter Southerner magazine.
Uplifting those around her was something Boyd, who was a senior editor at the magazine, did effortlessly, according to people who knew her. An encouragement to write a book, pivot careers or trust the process of storytelling and not get too caught up in the hiccups — these are some of the ways she nurtured people’s ambitions.
Moni Basu, a narrative nonfiction professor at the University of Florida, and Boyd shared a friendship spanning more than 30 years. First meeting at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution when both were copy editors, they naturally bonded, being two of the few women of color in the newsroom during the ‘90s. Basu said she wouldn’t be teaching today if it weren't for Boyd.
The two would travel and have hours-long dinners together. They talked about their lives, what new facial products they were trying out and Boyd even teased Basu for always having some cash on hand, calling her “cash Moni.” When Basu went to Nepal for six week, Boyd took care of Basu’s chihuahua-yorkie mix.
“She was like my sister,” Basu said.
But, the biggest thing Boyd did for Basu was help her feel comfortable in her own skin.
“She helped me to really embrace my identity as a woman of color in America … I owe her so much for that,” Basu said.
When Boyd tapped Basu as one of the people to help her launch a low residency master of fine arts narrative nonfiction program at UGA, she happily obliged. As they planned the program, they often took trips to meet with John T. Edge, the director of the Southern Foodways Alliance, where they listened to “crazy ass ‘80s songs” or ‘70s disco on the way. During these planning sessions, Basu witnessed Boyd’s commitment toward cultivating a diverse faculty roster and exposing students to a wide variety of writers.
Essayist and television writer Lolis Eric Elie, who serves as a mentor for the MFA program, said in some ways Boyd designed it in her image. By bringing underrepresented literary voices to the forefront, he felt that her students gleaned something more than just how to better their craft.
“What does it mean to see this Black woman at the front of the room who clearly is very much in command of the material and who often made reference to Black writers, women writers and non-American writers? … That has to have an effect on the way in which you see the world,” Elie said.
A champion of great storytelling, Boyd’s love for writing has been present since childhood. Born on Dec. 11, 1963, to entrepreneur Roger Boyd and Laura Jean Boyd, Valerie Boyd graduated as the valedictorian of C.L. Harper High School in Atlanta, where she ran the student newspaper. She then went on to attend Northwestern University where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 1985 and later, earned an MFA in creative writing from Goucher College in 1999.
In 2004, her Zora Neale Hurston biography was published and she left her position as arts editor at the AJC to begin teaching at UGA. Three years later, she was named the university’s Charlayne Hunter-Gault Distinguished Writer-in-Residence and was honored by Hunter-Gault, one of the two Black students who desegregated UGA. At the time of her death, Boyd had recently finished a years-long project editing author Alice Walker’s journals, which is set to be published on April 12.
Later this year, another book she edited titled, “Bigger Than Bravery: Black Resilience and Reclamation in a Time of Pandemic,” will also be published. Boyd will be inducted into the Georgia Writers Hall of Fame sometime this year as well.
Though Boyd was no stranger to accolades, her hairstylist Jamilah Shakir said she was very modest. Having known Boyd since she was 20 years old, Shakir said “there has never been an interruption in the consistency of her being kind, compassionate, respectful, empathetic … She’s always been that kind of person.”
Shakir said it wasn’t difficult to form a friendship with Boyd and in the almost 40 years of doing her hair, their relationship was stronger than simply a hairstylist-client one. When Boyd lost her hair because of her illness, Shakir created a wig for her that featured locs much like Boyd’s own. It was an emotional but empowering process for Shakir.
“I’m thankful that she chose me to serve her and to serve her in that capacity,” Shakir said.
This gratitude is something that Nívea Castro, Boyd’s end-of-life doula, also felt. Castro said she was with Boyd up until an hour before she died. Over the past few weeks, Castro would be by her side at the hospital, massaging her feet, ears and holding her hand. “It was an honor that she allowed me to be there,” Castro said.
At the hospital, Castro said Boyd wasn’t stopping — with an iPad in hand, she continued to work on things. “While she was living, she was going to do it a hundred percent,” Castro said.
How Boyd lived her life is something Shakir said has and will continue to inspire her. Boyd’s barber Phyllis Robinson who called Boyd “a beacon of light,” wrote in an email, “I feel that a piece of her gentle, vibrant soul will always be a part of me.”
With each recollection of a memory with Boyd — her immediate search for chocolate almond croissants on a Parisian trip with Basu, an insightful last conversation with biographer and journalist A’Lelia Bundles, kind words spoken to Priest — the words of Charles Davis, the dean of UGA’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication, ring true.
“She was loved, and she loved, and that is the greatest gift of all,” Davis wrote in an email to The Red & Black.
A memorial service has been planned for March 5 and will be livestreamed.