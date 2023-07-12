A brief history: Legion Pool and its stories

Legion Pool has been a staple of the University of Georgia’s campus since the 1930s. At the time of its construction, the pool was the largest between Richmond, Virginia and Miami, Florida, providing a hub for everything from naval training to intramural swim meets.
In the early 1920s, Allen R. Fleming Jr., a member of the American Legion at Post 20 in Athens, dreamt of providing a place for the community to gather and raise their spirits during the economic turmoil of the time period, according to savelegionpool.org.
Thus, the American Legion, a patriotic veterans organization devoted to mutual helpfulness, in conjunction with the Works Progress Administration and the Public Works Administration began a 10-year fundraising effort towards a playground, swimming pool and a cabin, according to American Legion’s website.
In 1933, the American Legion picked a patch of land on Lumpkin Street, deeming it fit for the pool as it was a natural bowl that required little grading or alteration. According to Steven Brown, a member of the Board of the Athens Historical Society, the plot of land was originally home to a reservoir and pumping station of the private sector water system that failed.
As construction carried on, the pool needed extra finishing touches that required more money to cover tiling, completing the bathhouses and landscaping the grounds. The federal government pledged $18,000 of aid if the Legion was able to raise the additional $12,500 necessary, which they did.
On June 7, 1936, a gala was held to celebrate the official opening of “Legion Pool”, named after the American Legion. About 2,000 people attended to observe the swimming and diving demonstrations of high school state champions, UGA swimmers and Olympic gold medalist Harrison Glancy.
For 10 cents per child and 25 cents per adult, Athenians could enjoy the new communal pool. Designed by architect C. Wilmer Heery Jr., a graduate from the Georgia Institute of Technology, the $75,000 pool was 75 feet wide by 150 feet long, holding about 475,000 gallons of water. The depths range from 2.5 to 9 feet, complete with 5-foot and 10-foot diving boards and lights for night swimming.
By October 1942, around 4,000 soldiers were training around Athens in preparation for World War II, according to American Legion Magazine. Fleming offered up his newly erected swimming pool to train the U.S. Navy cadets at UGA’s pre-flight school.
The October 1942 issue of the American Legion Magazine reported, “600 of these cadets receive swimming instruction daily in the Legion pool as a part of the physical training program.”
Training of navy cadets took place during the week, and general access was granted on weekends, allowing for intramural swim meets and student congregation.
Gary Doster, an author from Oglethorpe County, learned to swim in Legion Pool in the 1950s when he was ten years old, and has since brought his children and grandchildren to the pool.
“It's been an important part of my life,” Doster said.
In 1952, the property was formally deeded to the Regents of the University System of Georgia for $75,000. However, the city ran Legion Pool through a lease agreement. This facilitated swimming, bbqs, concerts and more.
“Integration Day” on January 9, 1961 marked the turning point for UGA as Charlayne Hunter-Gault and Hamilton Holmes became the university's first black students. This meant people of color could also enjoy Legion Pool.
James D. Weddell, a lifeguard at Legion Pool on Integration Day, published two poems about the experience, describing the newly desegregated pool as a “hub of a world.”
By 1975, Legion Pool needed upgrades and repairs. The city had just opened Bishop Park, a 33-acre establishment complete with a pool, hiking trails, a playground and more, and thus, did not want to invest in the upkeep of the pool. The UGA Student Government Association saw the value of Legion Pool and allocated $3,100 towards saving it.
In the early 1980s, six-year-old Holly Sams, an Athenian native, spent her summers in the pool with her sisters, frequenting the concession stand to buy bubblegum popsicles and swimming across the pool lanes. Sams, 52 years old now, reminisces on her time at the pool.
“Sometimes we would sneak over the swim lanes to watch [the college students playing volleyball],” Sams said. “We weren’t supposed to, so we had to look out for the lifeguards.”
Doster has published over eight books about Athens using his historic artifacts. In his book “Postcard History of Athens, Georgia” published in 2002, he features one of the oldest postcards of Legion Pool.
Extra Special People, Inc., a summer camp for children with disabilities, has implemented Legion Pool into their summer camps for almost 20 years.
The fact that the pool leaks 24,000 of gallons of water into Tanyard Creek coupled with the modern construction near the pool, such as Bolton Dining Commons and Correll Hall, led former UGA President, Michael Adams to consider demolishing and replacing Legion Pool in 2012, according to Flagpole Magazine.
In 2012, Legion Pool cost $112,105 to operate every year, an additional $45,000 for annual maintenance and $10,000 for water alone.
Sara Baker created a Facebook page called Friends of Legion Pool, as well as the website Save Legion Pool with the sole mission of proving to UGA administration that there was a community in support of the pool. A petition was signed by 1,246 Athens residents in favor of saving Legion Pool.
The pool was saved from destruction in October 2012 when Adams ended the dispute with a letter to the University System of Georgia Chancellor Hank Huckaby, claiming that the pool is “underutilized” but suggesting to “let the next president grapple with this matter.”
Friends of Legion Pool was awarded the Grassroots Preservation Award, and Sara Baker, Grady Thrasher and Kathy Prescott received certificates for their instrumental role in protecting the historic site.
In response to the controversy of replacing Legion Pool, UGA created the Historic Preservation Master Plan in 2014, led by Daniel Nadenicek, the dean of UGA’s College of Environment and Design, for the thousands of old buildings at UGA in hopes of “addressing planning issues as they relate to its historic resources in the context of needed growth and change.”
Historic Athens claims that Legion Pool has no “formal historic protection,” leading them to add Legion Pool to their “Athens Places in Peril” list in 2021, an initiative that works to encourage, develop and guide ongoing grassroots preservation efforts in the ACC area, according to the website.
In order for a site to be considered for the list, it must meet the criteria of being listed on or eligible for the National Register of Historic Places, facing a current threat to existence or integrity and having active grassroots support for preserving the site.
In the summer of 2020, Legion Pool closed when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Athens. Athenians expected the pool to re-open for the summer of 2021, but UGA announced it would remain closed. Many community members speculated this was a stepping stone to permanently close the pool, as this had been threatened previously.
On March 16, 2021, Friends of Legion Pool created a petition, signed by over 700 Athenians, to open the pool for the 2021 summer, claiming that Legion Pool was not “any more dangerous than the Ramsey Center,” as UGA had hosted indoor tennis events, basketball games and more during the school year.
The pool did not open in 2021 but did open for the 2022 summer season. However, the usual $100 season passes were no longer available, leaving pool-goers to purchase a daily pass and pay parking fees each time they came to the pool.
Today the pool remains open May through August.
Summer-long pool passes are available to purchase for students at $80, UGA employees at $120, children at $80 and Friends of Campus Life (with Membership card at $150. Day passes run for $4 for UGA students and children, $5 for UGA employees and $6 for both guests of a UGACARD holder and Friends of Campus Life.