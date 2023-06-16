On June 19, 1865, nearly two and a half years after Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, Major General Gordon Granger, a Union general, arrived in Galveston, Texas to inform the enslaved African American people of their freedom and the end of the Civil War.
This day, also known as Juneteenth, has been celebrated by African Americans since the late 1800s and is considered the longest-running African American holiday.
Texas became the first state to recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday on Jan. 1, 1980, with Galveston remaining a host for big celebrations and events.
The push for Juneteenth to become a federal holiday gained more traction during the summer of 2020 when nationwide protests broke out following the police killings of Black individuals, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
This resulted in Congress putting forth legislation in the summer of 2021. The House passed the legislation with a vote of 415 to 14, with all the opposition coming from Republicans, according to the New York Times.
In June 2021, President Joe Biden signed legislation officially making Juneteenth the 11th federal holiday, and the first since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983.
Juneteenth celebrations usually include a large quantity of food and prayer service, according to Juneteenth.com. The holiday calls for an emphasis on self improvement and education, resulting in a tradition of elders or guest speakers recounting on the events of the past.
In the earlier years, the holiday was met with outward resistance by not allowing festivities to happen on public property. Thus, celebrations would tend to occur in large rural areas, at churches and near creeks and rivers. As African Americans started becoming land owners, celebrations grew with each passing year.
In the 1900s, celebrations declined due to cultural forces and economic struggles resulting from the Great Depression, according to Juneteenth.com. However, as the Civil Rights Movement grew in the ‘50s and ‘60s another resurgence pushed for celebrations to resume.
In the past few years, there has been another resurgence in Juneteenth celebrations after its approval as a federal holiday in 2021.
In Athens this year, Juneteenth will be celebrated with numerous events such as the “19th is the new 4th” celebration at the Rolling Ridge apartments, a celebration at West Broad Farmers Market and Garden and a flag raising ceremony and march at City Hall.