Athens teenage musicians aren't immune to the cool factor of the 40 Watt Club.
Though many of the members of Perlin Noise and A.D. Blanco have played the club before, the charm hasn't worn off.
“I think the diversity of the venue is really cool," Everett Vereen of Perlin Noise said. “You have all these punk and rock icons, but there’s a cool amount of the hip-hop and comedy scene in Athens. Plus, the sound is so good.”
On Saturday, Jan. 18, Perlin Noise and A.D. Blanco competed in the Athens Area High School Battle of the Bands alongside four other bands to fundraise for the Cedar Shoals High School journalism program. The fundraiser is in its third year.
A.D. Blanco won the audience choice, keeping the title from last year.
The rock band played mostly covers, starting in the ‘70s with Led Zeppelin and making their way to a rambunctious rendition “Hey Ya!” by OutKast that upped the whole audience’s energy and closed out the competition.
Audience members voted on the winner by putting tickets toward their favorite band. They received one ticket at the door and could purchase more for $1 each. The band with the most donations wins, but this year organizers added a judge's choice category to celebrate the musicians' skills as well.
Fishbug, an already familiar name in the Athens music scene, won judges' choice and received a cash prize of $200.
The judges were Vanessa Briscoe Hay of legendary Athens punk band Pylon, singer-songwriter Dave Marr, and David Barbe, director of the University of Georgia music business program.
Winning band A.D. Blanco scored a four-hour recording session at Tweed Recording and a song played on Bulldog 93.3 FM for two weeks, co-organizer and Cedar Shoals journalism advisor Marc Ginsberg said.
Other bands that performed included Cheese Dream, Emfeb and Swowce.
"I hope that all of you bands are doing this all the time at house parties and stuff," Marr said to the bands at the end of the competition. "I cannot believe the band culture that all these high schools have. This has been really fun."
The battle of the bands idea came from Chinami Goodie, mom of a Cedar Shoals High School senior Sachio Goodie. She knew the journalism program needed a fundraiser and decided to incorporate her son's involvement in Nuçi’s Space.
Sachio Goodie, a member of Perlin Noise, has been playing an instrument since he was 4 years old, and many of his band members had similar years of experience.
Owen Lange of A.D. Blanco said he "started late" because he picked up bass at 14.
Some students performed multiple times in different bands. Roan O'Reilly played guitar in Cheese Dream and Emfeb and was featured on keyboards for a Fishbug song.
The teens agreed that Athens is a great place for "kid musicians" because of the town's support for them. Their friends from other towns don't get to play the same venues or events as they do.
"There are even UGA bands that the kid bands in town are better than," Sachio Goodie said. "Not to throw UGA bands under the bus, there are a lot of really good ones too, but I think people are starting to realize what we can do."
The 40 Watt Club's clout as a venue made it easy for Chinami Goodie to find bands to play, she said.
The three judges commented on each band after their performance in an American Idol-style intermission between acts, with a parent volunteer creating a makeshift spotlight with her phone flashlight. Judges pointed out many of the bands' energy, synchronization and instrument skills.
After the winners were announced, A.D. Blanco took the stage for an encore performance.
Ginsberg said the fundraiser brought out more than 200 people last year and hoped to see the same type of turnout. The $1 votes and $10-15 tickets will go toward conference costs for the journalism program and new equipment as well as small payments to all the bands that performed.
