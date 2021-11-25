With the holiday season coming up, Black Friday is the perfect time to start shopping for all your gifts at discounted prices. For those staying in Athens this Thanksgiving who are looking Black Friday plans, The Red & Black compiled a guide to downtown sales, deals and coupons that has got you covered!
Starting off with boutiques and clothing stores, Kempt, a laid-back, California branded store for men and women will have an online sale on Nov. 26. There will be discounts on jeans, bar tools and other online exclusive items.
Local, sustainable boutique Community will have a 15% discount storewide in store and online throughout Black Friday and “Small Business Saturday,” on Nov. 27. Empire South Clothing, located on West Clayton Street, will have a 30% discount storewide for the holiday.
Contemporary chain boutique fab’rik will open at 9 a.m. on Black Friday with a 30% off storewide discount with a special 20% off of Spanx brand items. Cheeky Peach, a trendy boutique that offers virtual styling, is also changing their times for the holiday, opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 4 p.m. with deals ranging from 60% off all denim in-store to $10 clothing bins.
Margo Metaphysical, a spiritual store that sells crystals, herbs, tarot and other metaphysical items, will have a 10% discount coupon for the entire holiday weekend that can be accessed through its online newsletter from its website.
Aurum Studios, a jewelry store and art gallery, will give all customers that purchase an item a free Loretta Eby blown glass holiday ornament on Black Friday.
The historic Wuxtry Records will have its biannual Record Store Day on Nov. 26 with an 8 a.m. opening and 7 p.m. closing with a variety of exclusive records and vinyls. There will be crates of Christmas albums, limited time vinyls and a celebration of everything that makes Athens a city of music according to Nathaniel Mitchell, the store manager.
Plenty of businesses will announce sales closer to Black Friday so make sure to keep an eye out for your favorite local spots.