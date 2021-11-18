With the holidays quickly approaching, Athenians may want to get a head start on gift shopping. The Red & Black compiled a holiday gift guide that will help you figure out the best suited present for the people you care about.
For the metaphysical practitioner
Margo Metaphysical not only sells crystals and stones on their own, but also has a variety of jewelry pieces that would make for perfect gifts.
Crystal necklaces, rings, earrings and bracelets are all available, starting at prices as low as $5. An amethyst necklace would be perfect for those seeking serenity and grace, while a bracelet of unakite crystals would serve as a thoughtful aid for those on journeys of self growth.
For the bookworm
Book lovers far and wide will appreciate Avid Bookshop’s Snail Mail Surprise service. After answering a few questions about the gift recipient, such as what books they like to read and even what their zodiac sign is, a bookseller will choose a book curated to their tastes to surprise them with in the mail. Options range from $20 for a single paperback book to $99 for three hardback books, all in new condition.
For the chocolate lover
Condor Chocolates will satisfy even the most stubborn sweet tooth. In addition to the traditional chocolate bar, the local shop also sells assorted boxes of truffles for $18. It even sells gift boxes such as the Baker’s Box for $35, which includes cacao nibs, chocolate chips and cocoa powder and the Condor Sampler Box at $40 that includes toffee, a chocolate bar and a truffle box.
For the person you can’t figure out
The eco-friendly store Community is selling pre-made gift boxes starting at $42. All products are locally sourced from Athens.
The Athens Care Box at $45 is perfect for anyone who may need to practice self-care this holiday season, filled with goodies such as a bath bomb from Normal Soap Company and honeycomb toffee chocolate from Condor Chocolates. For those looking to splurge, the Athens Classics Box at $85 includes the most items, ranging from a jar of fruit preserves from Piedmont Provisions to a 12 oz. package of coffee grounds from 1000 Faces Coffee Company.