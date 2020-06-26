On this day five years ago, a large crowd gathered by the Arch in downtown Athens for an impromptu celebration held by Athens PRIDE, according to a 2015 Red & Black article. On June 26, 2015, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of marriage equality and declared same-sex marriage legal in all 50 states.
Gatherers waved celebratory signs and drivers honked their horns as they passed, but the show of support didn’t end there—several downtown businesses displayed signs in their windows in response to the ruling, according to another 2015 Red & Black article.
The signs featured a “Love=Legalized” slogan over a rainbow background and were distributed to downtown businesses by Athens PRIDE, according to the article.
“We started with a few businesses that had supported or contributed to Athens PRIDE in the past, then began blindly approaching others,” former Athens PRIDE president Justin Gillespie said in the article. “After handing them out for just a couple blocks, she had to call and have more printed. The willingness to support was that great.”
The Supreme Court case of Obergefell v. Hodges, in which the court ruled 5-4 in favor of marriage equality, is regarded as a landmark civil rights case and a landmark victory for the LGBTQ community.
At the time of the ruling, many same-sex couples in Athens had already begun applying to marry. More than 300,000 same-sex couples have been wed across the United States since the 2015 ruling, according to a USA Today article.
Some Athenians were surprised by the ruling, such as Landon Bubb, a University of Georgia graduate and then-manager of the downtown Ben & Jerry’s. Bubb said the ruling granted him “the same rights as everyone else” and he was “ecstatic” to find out the court ruled in favor, according to a 2015 Red & Black article.
“The fact that it was a 5-4 decision reflects the fact that the country is still divided over this question,” UGA School of Law professor Hillel Levin said in another 2015 Red & Black article.
Levin predicted there would be national debates about “discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and identity,” which would involve employment, housing and the provision of services, according to the article.
At the time, Levin said, “Georgia is one of three states without strong workplace discrimination laws.” Today, Georgia still has no laws to protect employees from discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity, according to Georgia Equality.
