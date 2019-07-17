Pack up your lawn chairs and beach towels — “The Spectacular Now,” an A24 film, is coming to an outside billboard near you next month.
The movie, filmed in Athens in 2012, is being projected onto a billboard across from Gigi’s Cupcakes on Pulaski Street. It is part of a “Public Access” series by the entertainment company in which a select few of its movies are shown for free in the towns where they were filmed.
Starring Miles Teller, Shailene Woodley and Kyle Chandler, the 2013 romantic comedy explores the inexplicable connection between Teller’s Sutter Keeley, the borderline-alcoholic life of the party, and Woodley’s Aimee Finecky, the “nice girl” book-worm. Finecky is consumed by thoughts and plans for the future, while Keeley “lives in the impressive delusion of a spectacular now,” according to IMDb.
Director James Ponsoldt is an Athens native, having graduated from Cedar Shoals High School in 1997. Before filming in the summer of 2012, Ponsoldt held a casting session in his hometown to find local talent for the film.
“The Spectacular Now” won a host of film awards, including a Special Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival for Drama as well as the Oglethorpe Award for Excellence in Georgia Cinema.
Other billboard movie screenings in A24’s “Public Access” series include “Lady Bird” in Sacramento, California, “The Bling Ring” in Van Nuys, California, “The Witch” in Ossipee, New Hampshire, “Good Time” in Queens, New York, and Oscar-winning “Moonlight” in Miami, Florida.
According to Forbes, marketing executives at A24 came up with this series as a new way to engage audiences of their movies, something the company is looking to do more often. “Public Access” was meant to produce “an experimential and offline” idea for movie fans who don’t necessarily live in the Los Angeles or New York City film hubs.
A24 expects at least 100 people to attend each movie screening and has chosen billboard locations with viewing space to match that estimate as well as to accommodate for any overflow that exceeds its predictions.
The event is being treated by A24 as though it were a block party, and the agency plans to hire private security as well as request the presence of local law enforcement to make sure the screening runs smoothly. Seating is first-come, first-served, so be sure to get there early if you are planning on going.
“The Spectacular Now” is being screened outside on August 17 at 8 p.m. at the billboard near the intersection of Pulaski Street and Broad Street.
Correction: In a previous version of this article, A24 was referred to as an "indie film production agency." Additionally, it was stated that the movies didn't initially have box office success. These have since then been corrected. The Red & Black regrets these errors.
