A unique vision: Adams Optics keeps prices steady for almost 50 years

When you first walk into Adams Optics on North Jackson Street, you might mistake the white brick room for an art gallery. Indeed, the walls are lined not only with frames for sale, but also with stylish black-and-white photography that the owner, Jim Adams, has collected over his 46 years in business.
If Adams is there, which he is on most days of the week as owner and operator of the glasses store, Maddie will be there too. A 14-year-old Whippet, Maddie and Adams are together 24/7. He says her near constant presence in the store is good for business.
Adams set up shop in 1976, although his original location was one block over on Clayton Street.
“It looked like a blank 80s mall. It was disgusting. I always dreamed about having something more gallery-like,” Adams said.
For about seven years now, he has made his current location, a former hair salon, his artistic vision.
“It's just something I've dreamed up,” Adams said. “I don't want anything in this store that LensCrafters would do. You wouldn't have a dog at LensCrafters, you wouldn't have good music at LensCrafters. And I'd have to wear a tie.”
When it rains too hard, the store floods. But Adams doesn’t mind. He likes the way the floor looks, with its gritty texture and cracked paint.
Before he moved to Athens, Adams was in the glasses business in Atlanta, working at a store in Phipps Plaza. But, finding the city “soulless,” he began visiting different cities looking for a new home. One day he found himself in Athens, waiting at a red light on the corner of Jackson and Broad Street.
“I stopped at the light and a guy came zooming down Jackson Street on a skateboard. He had the green light and he went right in front of me. And he was standing on his hands. And I said, ‘That’s the town I want to live in.’ That’s the truth, that’s how I moved here,” Adams said.
Only in his early 20s, Adams opened his store on Clayton Street. To stay competitive, his strategy was to keep prices to just $99 a pair.
Nearly 50 years later, Adams still sells single vision glasses for $99, even when the average pair costs around $350 at other stores. Students, Adams said, can buy a pair of glasses for the same price as their grandparents could when they were in school. He sells any second pair of glasses for $49 and any four pairs for $300.
He maintains the price by searching for glasses in optical warehouses, particularly from the 80s, and from other, more obscure vendors.
“I just keep finding better deals,” Adams said.
Loyal customers
Adams’ deals attract students, professors, downtown professionals, families and service industry professionals. Even dancers from Toppers, the adult nightclub across the street from Adams Optics, have come in to buy glasses.
“I know that Jim has always been really awesome to everyone in the service industry,” Brant Rackley of Sound Real Estate said. “He's just always really taking care of people downtown.”
Rackley first bought from Adams as a young adult in the early 90s. He was working at Rocky’s Pizzeria and had just moved to Athens to be a part of the music scene. When his glasses broke, he didn’t have the money for a new pair. Adams lended him some frames and trusted Rackley, who said his parents would send him a check.
“That was the first business I remember interacting with [in Athens],” Rackley said. “He runs a business like I feel a business should be run, where it's personal. You get to know your customers. You kind of go above and beyond what your job is.”
Rackley still buys glasses from Adams when he can, for himself and his daughter. But he’ll never forget the kindness Adams showed with that first pair, which he believes were 1960s style horn-rimmed frames that you would “expect a young townie to be wearing.”
To the locals that buy from Adams, he is a friendly and familiar face around town, and his business offers a more personal and local shopping experience.
“The key to the long-standing success of Adams Optics is their customer service. Some people might go there for the reasonable prices and fashionable frames, but their willingness to go the extra mile for their customers makes them a standout,” wrote Maureen McLaughlin, former B-52s manager, in an email.
Customer Dan Matthews also appreciates the kindness Adams shows to the community.
“He gave me glasses following a recent bout with cancer and always goes the extra mile with my special needs,” wrote Matthews in an email. Matthews was involved with The Red & Black as a college student in the 80s.
A changing Athens
Adams can think of only three businesses downtown that have been open as long as he has: Marvin’s Shoe Service, Mayflower Restaurant and Horton’s Drug Store.
“Everybody else has gone,” Adams said.
A few years after Adams opened his store, Georgia Square Mall opened in Athens, and many downtown department stores and small businesses moved into the mall.
“They left so many opportunities and low rents for people, creative types, to come in and get the spaces,” Adams said. “Now, rents are absurd.”
He has seen the city change in other ways in his decades in business.
“When I came here, there might have been two bars. Now there’s probably 100. They’re everywhere,” Adams said. “It's ridiculous and sad. I intentionally get out of town every home football game. I can’t stand all the crowds and drunks.”
Adams remembers a more creative downtown scene left in the wake of the mall’s opening, with more record stores and a magazine stand called Barnett’s News Stand, which stood where the Red Dress Boutique is today. But that Athens, he said, is fading.
“[Athens] is getting more corporate as the day goes by,” Adams said. “And people of my ilk or whatever are very disappointed that their Athens is going away.”
Rackley also remembers an Athens of years past.
“Being here in the 90s, there were so many locally owned weird businesses downtown. And that's changed, and it's bound to,” Rackley said. “But Jim and his store help keep that element downtown, which is something I really appreciate. It's a unique store. It has history. He’s been here forever.”
Unique styles
Many of the frames Adams sells match the creative style of the store itself, and might not be found in a typical glasses store. Adams buys them from all over the world, from Japan to Germany to Italy.
“I like eyeglasses. I think they’re interesting, it’s about the least amount of money you can pay to really change your look,” Adams said. “I laugh about a lot of them.”
Customer Lola Dean Montgomery appreciates the store’s unique offerings.
“It’s the one place I can find frames that don’t look just like every other frame store,” Montgomery wrote in an email.
One pair, which Adams found in a warehouse, were made for soldiers in the Vietnam War.
“They were so ugly that soldiers called them birth control glasses,” Adams said. “And we sell them like crazy to a lot of rock and rollers.”
The frames line the walls on white shelves, and some act like pieces of art themselves, matching the gallery-feel of the store. One large, square pair of frames are emerald and glittery.
“I sold [these] to an accountant at the university, a guy, and he wears them every day,” Adams said. “That’s why I like the town.”
But Adams doesn’t only sell eccentric and colorful lenses. Many of his customers need practical, professional frames. According to Adams, University of Georgia President Jere W. Morehead comes in twice a year.
While Adams offers low prices, he has sold to other prominent Athenians, such as the members of R.E.M. Michael Stipe still comes in for his frames from time to time, according to Adams.
Adams has been selling glasses for so long, he knows which frames to recommend to a customer from the moment they walk into the store.
“80% of the time they go with the first frame I show them,” Adams said.
Frank Bishop has bought two pairs of glasses from Adams.
“He took one look at my face and went straight to a pair I hadn't even considered … I ended up buying his choice each time,” Bishop wrote in an email.
A store with character
Adams also loves collecting photography, as evident in the prints on display around his store. A huge poster of Biggie Smalls hangs on one wall (“I just like it,” Adams said), along with framed black-and-white portraits of celebrities clad in glasses.
A shelf is lined with old cameras and photos people have brought into the store. The shelf includes a portrait of Adams in the 80s, taken for a national yellow pages advertisement.
One photo is of a tent revival in Athens, taken by an Athens Banner-Herald photographer. Adams begged her for a copy of the shot, a portrait of a man at the event, and she obliged. Two weeks later, she died in a car accident, and Adams has displayed the photo ever since.
Another photo depicts a man with one leg. He holds his hands above his head and his mouth is open, shouting. Its title is “Cry of Freedom,” and was taken by Jacko Vassilev in Bulgaria in 1989. Adams said the photo was taken on the day communism fell in the country.
Vassilev came into the store but could not pay Adams for his glasses. Instead, Adams accepted the photograph as payment. The photographer’s name is scrawled in pen on the back.
It seems almost everything in Adams’ store has an anecdote, a story or a history. In the waiting area of the eye exam room, a framed note from the manager of R.E.M. reads “You can repay me when this fetches 10 figures at Sotheby’s.”
Customers will often find Maddie curled up in a chair in the main area of the store. The black leather armchair was made in the 1930s, Adams said, and originally sat in Snow Tire, where Creature Comforts Brewing Company is now.
“I would go in there for tires and I admired that chair forever and they never would sell it to me,” Adams said. “Finally they went out of business and I bought it for $10. So I love how Athens that chair is.”
A place to call home
The operation is small, with just Adams, two part-time employees, and an eye doctor that does exams at the store on Wednesdays.
“I’m here every damn day and you can quote me,” Adams said. “I’m just persistent … I try to keep it fresh.”
Since he lives downtown, Adams says his daily commute, with Maddie in tow, takes just three minutes.
Although Adams loves Athens and his business, he has his heart set on moving abroad once he retires. He is considering Greece, Italy or Croatia. But he wants to leave his business in good hands.
“I have a love affair with my store. I love what I do. And I'm good at it. But one of these days, I want to hand it off to somebody. Ideally, if they would keep the same price,” Adams said.
While retirement abroad may be in Adams’ future, he still holds dear the place he’s called home for almost 50 years, since he first saw a man riding a skateboard on his hands down Broad Street.
“This is a great town. It surpassed [my expectations], really. People are so open-minded here,” Adams said. “I love my little street, my neighbors … It’s just a good life.”