The Varsity is one of the many fast food stops in and around Athens. (photo/David C Bristow, dbristow65@gmail.com)

As 2019 comes to a close, it seems like more and more restaurants are including options for restrictive diets and lifestyles. It seems that almost every day, more vegan options are becoming readily available.The Red and Black did a deep-dive into the menus of popular fast food joints located around Athens to let you know which dishes are safe for vegans to munch on. 

One of the most iconic places in Georgia may not be the most plant-based friendly. This is an example of the vegan classic, “I’ll just have a salad.” Its menu is quite restrictive for plant lovers but does include:

  • Garden salad (with no cheese and no dressing)

  • French fries

Chick-fil-A

181025_jca_CFA_16.jpg

The new downtown Chick-fil-a location partially obscured by a construction fence on Oct. 25, 2018 in Athens, Georgia. In just a couple weeks’ time the walk-up restaurant will shed its fence and open for business; CFA downtown is slated to open November 5th. (Photo/Julian Alexander)

Going to Chick-fil-A and not walking away with a chicken sandwich may seem like a crime, but is doable with new additions to its menu and a few off-menu items. At the eatery, vegans can eat: 

  • Sunflower multigrain bagel

  • Hash browns

  • Fruit cup

  • Market salad (no chicken and no cheese) 

  • Waffle fries

  • Customizable veggie sandwich

  • Veggie wrap (no cheese) 

Taco Bell

A 2 a.m. classic, Taco Bell recently released a few vegetarian options and with a few tweaks, these meals can be turned vegan. It has: 

  • Hash browns 

  • Cheesy bean and rice burrito (no cheese)

  • Black beans and rice

  • Spicy tostada (no cheese and no chipotle sauce) 

  • Seven-layer burrito (no cheese and no sour cream)

  • Bean burrito (no cheese)

  • Power menu bowl (no sour cream, cheese and avocado ranch sauce)

  • Black bean crunchwrap supreme (no sour cream and no cheese) 

  • Cinnamon twists 

  • Chips (with pico de gallo or guacamole) 

Burger King

Burger King was one of the first to include vegan substitutes at its restaurants, creating a standard for others to follow. The coveted Impossible Whopper isn’t it's only vegan item though, its menu includes:

  • Impossible whopper (no mayo)

  • Fries

  • Applesauce 

  • Garden side salad (no cheese)

  • French toast sticks

  • Hash browns 

  • PB&J sandwich

  • Apple pie

Barberitos

Barberitos

This local favorite can fill you up for the day with one of its $5.49 burritos. With choices ranging from carnivorous to vegan, everyone can get the same meal for about the same price. Plus, there is a location in the University of Georgia Tate Student Center, so it’s easy to get to — meaning no gas money or delivery fees. (Photo/Megan Arnold, The Red & Black)

Since Barberitos is a make-it-your-own style restaurant, eating vegan is easy. Make sure to choose tofu as the protein option and keep away from dairy toppings to keep it a true vegan meal. It serves: 

  • Burrito

  • Burrito bowl

  • Two tacos

  • Salad (no cheese)

  • Nachos (no cheese and no nacho cheese sauce) 

  • Quesadilla (no sour cream) 

  • Healthy chargrilled salad (no chicken)

  • Mini veggie burrito

  • Healthy guacamole salad 

  • Healthy burrito bowl (no chicken)

  • Guac me taco (no chicken)

  • Chips 

McDonald’s 

McDonald’s is a fast food classic and is jumping on the meat-free train. Locations outside of the United States have even more options, including meat-free burgers and wraps. Hopefully these options make it to locations closer to home, but in the meantime its current vegan menu in the U.S. includes:  

  • Hash browns 

  • Fruit and maple oatmeal 

  • Southwest salad (no chicken and no cheese)

  • Side salad (with balsamic vinaigrette) 

  • Apple pie 

  • Apple slices 

  • Fries 

