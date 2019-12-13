As 2019 comes to a close, it seems like more and more restaurants are including options for restrictive diets and lifestyles. It seems that almost every day, more vegan options are becoming readily available.The Red and Black did a deep-dive into the menus of popular fast food joints located around Athens to let you know which dishes are safe for vegans to munch on.
The Varsity
One of the most iconic places in Georgia may not be the most plant-based friendly. This is an example of the vegan classic, “I’ll just have a salad.” Its menu is quite restrictive for plant lovers but does include:
Garden salad (with no cheese and no dressing)
French fries
Chick-fil-A
Going to Chick-fil-A and not walking away with a chicken sandwich may seem like a crime, but is doable with new additions to its menu and a few off-menu items. At the eatery, vegans can eat:
Sunflower multigrain bagel
Hash browns
Fruit cup
Market salad (no chicken and no cheese)
Waffle fries
Customizable veggie sandwich
Veggie wrap (no cheese)
Taco Bell
A 2 a.m. classic, Taco Bell recently released a few vegetarian options and with a few tweaks, these meals can be turned vegan. It has:
Hash browns
Cheesy bean and rice burrito (no cheese)
Black beans and rice
Spicy tostada (no cheese and no chipotle sauce)
Seven-layer burrito (no cheese and no sour cream)
Bean burrito (no cheese)
Power menu bowl (no sour cream, cheese and avocado ranch sauce)
Black bean crunchwrap supreme (no sour cream and no cheese)
Cinnamon twists
Chips (with pico de gallo or guacamole)
Burger King
Burger King was one of the first to include vegan substitutes at its restaurants, creating a standard for others to follow. The coveted Impossible Whopper isn’t it's only vegan item though, its menu includes:
Impossible whopper (no mayo)
Fries
Applesauce
Garden side salad (no cheese)
French toast sticks
Hash browns
PB&J sandwich
Apple pie
Barberitos
Since Barberitos is a make-it-your-own style restaurant, eating vegan is easy. Make sure to choose tofu as the protein option and keep away from dairy toppings to keep it a true vegan meal. It serves:
Burrito
Burrito bowl
Two tacos
Salad (no cheese)
Nachos (no cheese and no nacho cheese sauce)
Quesadilla (no sour cream)
Healthy chargrilled salad (no chicken)
Mini veggie burrito
Healthy guacamole salad
Healthy burrito bowl (no chicken)
Guac me taco (no chicken)
Chips
McDonald’s
McDonald’s is a fast food classic and is jumping on the meat-free train. Locations outside of the United States have even more options, including meat-free burgers and wraps. Hopefully these options make it to locations closer to home, but in the meantime its current vegan menu in the U.S. includes:
Hash browns
Fruit and maple oatmeal
Southwest salad (no chicken and no cheese)
Side salad (with balsamic vinaigrette)
Apple pie
Apple slices
Fries
