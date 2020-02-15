Sunday night at the 92nd annual Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Awards, anticipation hung in the air as Jane Fonda clutched a white envelope. Nominees, audience members, and television viewers alike held their breath as Fonda announced the recipient of Best Picture: “Parasite.” South Korean director Bong Joon-ho had made history. In addition to three other Oscar wins, the film was the first non-English language film to take home the award for best picture.
The Red & Black spoke with students and professors involved in the University of Georgia's film and entertainment and media studies-related organizations to gauge their opinion on the win.
A popular, although unlikely, competitor
“Parasite,” at first, seemed an unlikely competitor for Best Picture, said Christopher Sieving, an associate professor of film studies at the University of Georgia.
“It’s not an epic, it’s not a period piece, it’s not a biopic, it’s not the usual sort of film the academy likes to reward,” Sieving said. “It’s basically an off-beat satirical genre film.”
The film was up against a slate of projects from prior Oscar-nominated directors, such as Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood” and Sam Mendes’ “1917,” or as Sieving referred to it, “the big important war film.”
“Parasite” did well at the Academy Awards, but it also made a name for itself elsewhere — resulting in the rapid proliferation of online fan communities referring to themselves as #bonghive. “Parasite” swept UGA’s Film Club’s member-led “Film Club awards,” said president Kirstina Rokholm, a junior psychology major from Atlanta.
Chris Borg, a sophomore political science major from Savannah and Film Club member, said he knew a lot of people who saw the film, and that it made over $100 million at the global box office, which he said was “quite impressive” for a South Korean film.
A big moment for the academy
The film’s best picture win was a historic moment for the academy. The first time a non-American film won Best Picture was in 1948, and it caused a lot of tension in the industry, Sieving said.
“In 1948, Lawerence Olivier’s movie version of “Hamlet” won Best Picture and it was a British production. There were a lot of raw feelings about that,” Sieving said. “There was a lot of hand wringing.”
Sieving said it took over 70 years since Olivier’s win for the academy to give Best Picture to a foreign language film, but it was still “amazing” that it finally happened.
Film Club member Joseph Shin, a senior film studies and entertainment and media studies double major from Alpharetta, said the win was also an important victory for South Korean cinema.
“Speaking just about South Korean cinema, it’s a landmark, it’s the first [film] even nominated for anything in any category,” Shin said. “It’s incredible that not only was it nominated for six major categories but that it won four of them.”
While the film has proved itself in terms of popularity, academy recognition and as a milestone South Korean film, it also may spark change in international cinema as a whole, Jay Hamilton, department head of the entertainment and media studies program, said.
“Yeah, I think [Best Picture] is a deserved recognition for the film and I think it also indicates how, in that case, the academy is starting to pay more attention to filmmaking throughout the world, rather than limit its attention to films that are made either in North America or English speaking countries,” Hamilton said.
Film Club member Parker Myers, a junior entertainment and media studies major from Braselton, said he was glad to see people watching more international films, and he was excited to see what the coming years would look like for foreign film industries.
“[The win] tells every other industry besides Hollywood the gold is up for grabs, and Best Picture globally is up for the taking,” Myers said.
(Mostly) High hopes for the future
The film’s Oscar wins inspired filmmakers and film-goers around the world Sunday night. But some remain skeptical if the win shows the academy has become more accepting of international cinema.
Film Club discussion leader Ben Noble, a junior finance major from Kennesaw, however, remains skeptical.
“I think it’s pretty cool that it won,” Noble said. “But I think it shows there’s still work to be done, outside of Best International Feature Film or Best Picture, [foreign] film isn’t really recognized, not in acting, not in directing, usually there’s a token pick,” said Noble, a junior finance major from Kennesaw.
Pate Duncan, another Film Club discussion leader, said he felt similar skepticism but also tried to remain hopeful for the future.
“At my most hopeful, I hope that the Oscars will be making significant changes to continue this trend and give recognition to more diverse selections of film, especially ones from non-English speaking countries,” said Duncan, a sophomore film studies and entertainment and media studies double major from Carrollton. “But knowing the Oscars I’m afraid this might be a token victory, that they’ll only give it in this instance. I hope the momentum will continue and this isn’t a fluke.”
