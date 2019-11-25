Disney officially entered the online streaming world following the launch of its streaming service Disney+ on Nov. 12, 2019.
The $6.99 per month streaming service contains movies and TV shows which haven’t been featured on other streaming services prior to its launch, from older titles like “Cinderella” and “Wizards of Waverly Place” to original content such as “The Mandalorian,” a “Star Wars” spinoff series.
This shift has caused Disney to remove some of its content from other well-established streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu. The Red & Black spoke to students of the University of Georgia about their thoughts on this transition.
Savannah Duffy
- Year: Second-year graduate student
- Major: Graduated with a dietetics major
- Hometown: Alpharetta, Georgia
Duffy said while Disney+ is a good business strategy, the nostalgia that adds to the appeal of Disney+ will fade after about a year.
“It's inconvenient for people to have to purchase multiple platforms,” Duffy said. “In the short term, [Disney] will have effective sales, but … unless [Disney is] continually uploading really relevant content that people want to see, I think [Disney+] will die off.”
Shannon Graham
- Year: Sophomore
- Major: History
- Hometown: Little Rock, Arkansas
Graham has purchased Disney+ and said it’s worth getting since it costs around the same amount as other streaming services such as Hulu.
“Instead of having to go through multiple streaming services to find multiple movies, now it’s just all in one place,” Graham said. “I don’t like carrying around DVDs, so a lot of older movies are difficult to find on streaming services.”
Audrey Asis
- Year: Sophomore
- Major: Biological sciences
- Hometown: Kennesaw, Georgia
Asis has also purchased Disney+ and said it’s interesting to interpret childhood Disney TV shows differently compared to when she was younger.
“I think [Disney+] is worth getting. It’s a very nostalgic thing,” Asis said.
David Stewart
- Year: Sophomore
- Major: Political science and International affairs
- Hometown: Suwanee, Georgia
Stewart said he sees the benefits of the Disney+ as it provides new content like “The Mandalorian,” a Star Wars spin-off TV series. However, he personally doesn’t want to use another streaming service.
“Netflix is a very popular streaming service and most people have some sort of access to it in some form or other,” Stewart said. “Moving it all to a separate service and creating their own brand is like adding an extra sort of barrier.
Jackson Goodfellow
- Year: Junior
- Major: Marketing
- Hometown: Augusta, Georgia
Goodfellow said he liked Disney+ because he didn’t like having to use both Hulu and Netflix to watch certain Disney movies.
“If you’re a child at heart, you’re gonna love everything [about Disney+], including ‘Star Wars’ all the way to old ‘Pinnochio’ and ‘Peter Pan,’” Goodfellow said. “[Disney+] started off with a very strong library of just tons of stuff that I didn’t know that Disney had.”
