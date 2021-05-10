Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month began on May 1. Since 1979, the month of May has been a time to celebrate the contributions and accomplishments of AAPI communities which have enriched society in the United States and beyond.
AAPI Heritage Month was observed for the first time in 1979 but was not officially recognized until 1992. The month of May was selected because the first Japanese immigrant to the U.S. arrived in May 1843, and the transcontinental railroad, which was made possible by thousands of Chinese laborers, was completed in May 1869.
May is used as a time to amplify the voices of AAPI communities to voice their concerns and celebrate their cultural pride. The term Asian and Pacific Islander is a broad term which typically refers to those who have origins in the East, Southwest and Indian subcontinent of Asia, as well as the Pacific islands of Melanesia, Micronesia and Polynesia.
Last Friday, a proclamation from the White House stated that while acknowledgment of Asian Americans and their contributions has always been important, it is more important this year than ever due to the unprecedented rise in anti-Asian hate crimes.
“In the midst of a difficult year of pain and fear, we reflect on the tradition of leadership, resilience and courage shown by [Asian American and Pacific Islander] communities, and recommit to the struggle for [AAPI] equity,” President Joe Biden said in the statement.
AAPI communities have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Federal Bureau of Investigation releasing a report early in the pandemic warning of rising levels of hate crimes against those of Asian descent, according to a May 2021 article from BBC.
Spikes in violence against AAPI communities have occurred in recent months, including the six Asian women who were killed in Atlanta on March 16. This has been correlated to the pandemic, and the derogatory language associated with it. Usage of such language has been essentially banned within the federal government under current administration.
AAPI Heritage Month is a time for all Americans to actively educate themselves and others. Active allyship is integral to any cause, and this month is an excellent time to use your voices and platforms to amplify the voices of the AAPI community when they need it most.