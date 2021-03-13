Swooping along the center of Trail Creek, near the bridge in Dudley Park, a great blue heron glided through trees with leaves fallen in winter. This eye-catching sight stuck with local mosaic artist Krysia Ara for years.
“It was this unexpected encounter with nature. I’d never seen a heron in Dudley Park,” Ara said.
Now, Ara is working with the Athens Cultural Affairs Commission, or ACAC, on “Heron Sighting,” a new mosaic installation in Dudley Park inspired by her experience.
Ara said that while she primarily works in mosaics, she likes to incorporate a variety of styles and materials. For public artworks, she said, considerations like durability are especially important to account for when selecting materials to use.
Public art, Ara said, gives lots of opportunities to consider how a work looks in different lighting conditions. She said she often incorporates colored mirrors and other shiny materials alongside ceramic pieces, which will all be included in “Heron Sighting.”
“Even if you’re walking in the park at night, which some people do, you [will be able to] see shimmering in the mosaic,” Ara said.
The ACAC is a volunteer commission that supports and oversees public art projects in the Athens area by making recommendations to the mayor and county commission on art and aesthetic development in the county.
“Where that comes from is 1% of all SPLOST [Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax] are earmarked for public art,” ACAC Chair Andrew Salinas said.“We’re one of very few municipalities in Georgia to have that 1% for art funding mechanisms.”
Salinas said the ACAC is usually involved with several projects at a time at various stages, which can range from public artworks to maintaining the Athens Music Walk of Fame.
The committee puts out calls for artists to submit proposals for upcoming public art projects, which are then voted on by panels made up of community members to select a winning concept.
Because the commission’s funding comes from SPLOST, Salinas said, the locations for the public art installations they recommend usually coincide with larger projects that also use this form of funding.
In Dudley Park, this larger project will be a restroom facility, which will showcase “Heron Sighting” on one of its walls. Ara said the facility is currently under construction.
Ara said she has been interested in working on a public art project in Dudley Park for a while and is glad to see the area being invested in, as well as seeing the park get more use during the pandemic.
“I’ve been going [to Dudley Park] since well before there was ever [the Oconee Rivers Greenway System] or any of these improvements that have been added over the years,” Ara said. “I’m very honored to get to do this project. I’m very excited about it.”