The ACC Federation of Neighborhoods hosted a forum titled "The Arts in Athens!" on June 12 at Ciné. The event brought together a diverse group of attendees eager to discuss the current state of arts opportunities and education in the Classic City.
The forum featured a distinguished panel of experts, including Didi Dunphy, program supervisor at Lyndon House Arts Center; Broderick Flanigan, a local Athenian artist and community organizer; Michael Lachowski, Public Relations representative for the Georgia Museum of Art; Ryan Lewis, Georgia music exhibit coordinator at the University of Georgia; and Dan Smith, curriculum coordinator for Fine Arts, Health, and PE for the Clarke County School District.
In a dimly lit room adorned with candles, guests and panelists enjoyed drinks and popcorn from the bar, setting a relaxed atmosphere for the evening.
The primary focus of the forum centered on the significance of public art in Athens. Panelists emphasized the art's role in conveying local and national narratives.
"Every public artwork that I've been involved with has a story, a local story. And if we're lucky, a national story" Dunphy said.
Flanigan echoed this sentiment, highlighting the power of art in bringing people together.
The discussion delved into the role of arts in education, with panelists discussing its potential to foster connections and enhance learning. Dan Smith emphasized the need for diverse activities, especially for children, to form bonds and connections, also expressing his belief in the inherent value of the arts.
"I think the arts deserve their own justification, and we just need to make art for the sake of doing art,” Smith said.
Flanigan shared his experience using hip-hop to engage students academically, underscoring the need for increased awareness of public art.
"I think, overall, in the community and the community at large, there's a gap in knowledge around public art and the arts," Flanigan said.
The transformative power of the arts in fostering a sense of belonging was a recurrent theme throughout the forum. Smith, adding some personal experience, highlighted how the arts and art teachers create opportunities for individuals to find a sense of belonging.
"I grew up dealing with depression and divorce and all kinds of situations that I don't think I would have found my way out of if it hadn't been for amazing art music teachers that showed me that, regardless of the fact that I wasn't an athlete or didn't fit into other certain places, there was a place for me in the world," Smith said.
The forum also prompted a discussion on how local Athenians can actively support public art and artists in their community. Panelists encouraged individuals to support local artists by purchasing their work and acknowledging their creative contributions. By valuing the art created within the community, Athenians can provide essential support to artists and help sustain the Athens creative scene.
As the end of the forum approached, attention was drawn to a significant challenge faced by the artistic community in Athens—the rising cost of living. Smith emphasized the increasing prices in the town have made it difficult for artists and creative individuals to afford to live in the area. By considering the importance of creating an affordable environment that allows artists to thrive, local Athenians can contribute to continuing the cultural fabric of the city.
The ACC Federation of Neighborhoods will host their next open forum, covering restorative justice, on August 14 at Ciné.