Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services will host its annual Star Spangled Classic a little differently this year.
To celebrate Independence Day, Athens-Clarke County and radio station Bulldog 93.3 will sponsor a fireworks display at Athens Ben Epps Airport on July 3 from 9:30-10 p.m.
To comply with social distancing guidelines, spectators can watch the display from inside their cars or no more than an arm’s distance away from a “windshield view,” according to a press release.
Parking spots are limited at the airport and Satterfield Park, and it is requested that spectators not park on the sides of roads. Spectators are also asked to respect private property when choosing their viewing location. Masks are encouraged in order to prevent possible spreading of the virus.
“In the midst of this unprecedented time, we are excited to provide this opportunity for the community to safely celebrate Independence Day in a unique way,” Leisure Services Department director Kent Kilpatrick said in the press release. “I look forward to continuing the tradition of the Star Spangled Classic.”
Since 2016, Athens has held the Star Spangled Classic downtown.
Melanie McElroy, community outreach and development coordinator for the Leisure Services Department, said the mobile stage hosting live performances combined with the shopping and dining options of downtown made the location a big hit the past four years.
“Having the opportunity for the restaurants and music and all that really fuels the buildup and energy of those events,” McElroy said.
McElroy said the Leisure Services Department as a whole had to analyze all viable components of the celebration in order to determine which traditional elements of Independence Day could still be observed without risking the health of citizens.
“We didn’t want to be a factor of making things worse,” McElroy said. “We wanted to be a factor of something pleasant.”
